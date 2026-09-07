The singer and composer opened up about his journey in the Indian music industry and how acquiring Indian citizenship changed his relationship with the country.

Adnan Sami recalls working in India as Pakistani citizen: “It was never difficult for me to get work in India”

Adnan Sami has reflected on his long association with India and the journey that eventually saw him become an Indian citizen. The celebrated singer and composer spoke about his experiences in the Indian music industry while appearing on trade analyst Komal Nahta’s podcast, Game Changers: The Music Series.

Adnan Sami recalls working in India as Pakistani citizen: “It was never difficult for me to get work in India”

Known for his distinctive voice, piano skills and contributions to pop and film music, Adnan Sami has enjoyed a successful career in India for several decades. During his conversation with Komal Nahta, he recalled a time when he was a Pakistani citizen and explained that his nationality did not prevent him from finding professional opportunities in India.

Speaking about his journey and acceptance within the Indian music industry, Adnan Sami said, "It was never difficult for me to get work in India when I was a Pakistani citizen. A lot of things changed after I got indian citizenship. Main India ka ho gaya aur India mera ho gaya."

Adnan Sami’s comments offer a glimpse into his relationship with India, where he built a significant part of his musical career. Over the years, the singer has been associated with several popular songs across the Hindi film and non-film music space, establishing a distinctive identity through his voice and musical abilities.

The singer was granted Indian citizenship in 2016. His transition from being a Pakistani citizen to an Indian citizen has been an important part of his personal journey, and he has spoken about his connection with India on several occasions.

His appearance on Game Changers: The Music Series gives listeners an opportunity to hear more about the experiences and influences that have shaped his musical career. The podcast, hosted by Komal Nahta, focuses on conversations with singers, composers and other music personalities, exploring their creative journeys and stories behind the music.

With Game Changers: The Music Series, Komal Nahta continues his conversations around the Indian music industry, bringing established names from the world of cinema and music into the spotlight. The latest episode featuring Adnan Sami adds another perspective to the series through the singer’s reflections on his career, his connection with India and his journey over the years.

The episode of Game Changers: The Music Series featuring Adnan Sami is available on the podcast’s YouTube channel.

Also Read: Adnan Sami’s SAVAGE take on social media manipulation: “You can ‘have’ a hit without a single person in the theatre… need I say more?”

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