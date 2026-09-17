Prime Video has unveiled the promo for Rise & Fall Season 2, revealing the first four celebrity contestants of the reality show. Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, the second season will feature 15 celebrities competing over 42 days as they navigate strategy, alliances and changing positions of power.

Rise & Fall Season 2 promo out: Swara Bhasker, Shehzaad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel join Virender Sehwag’s reality show

The newly released promo introduces Swara Bhasker, Shehzaad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel as the first contestants entering the game. The format places participants in two contrasting spaces — the privileged “Rulers” residing in a luxury penthouse and the “Workers” living in a basic basement. Their positions can change depending on the decisions and outcomes of the game.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has previously participated in reality television, said, “I’ve experienced reality television in different forms, but Rise & Fall Season 2 brings a whole new dimension to the game. The idea of going from being a Ruler to a Worker and having your position shaped by the choices you make, makes this experience especially exciting for me. Reality shows have taught me to trust my instincts, stay true to myself and play every moment as it comes, but this time, the power dynamics add an entirely different layer. I’m ready to step into the game, take on whatever position comes my way and see how far I can rise.”

Swara Bhasker added, “I’ve always been someone who wears her opinions on her sleeve, so entering a game like Rise & Fall Season 2 is going to be quite an experience. The show brings together personalities with very different perspectives, and when power and strategy come into play, I’m sure those differences will make for some fascinating dynamics. I’m excited to see how it all unfolds.”

Karan Patel said, “People have seen me play different characters and tell stories through television all these years, but Rise & Fall Season 2 gives me the chance to enter a completely different arena as myself. What excites me is the competitive side of it having to make a move, back your decision and keep pushing yourself when the game shifts. I’m looking forward to embracing that challenge and giving this game everything I’ve got.”

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Shehzaad Poonawalla said, “Every new chapter in life comes with its own set of challenges, and Rise & Fall Season 2 feels like a particularly interesting one for me in my new innings. I’ve always enjoyed spaces where there is room for a strong point of view, and this game brings together people with very different perspectives and ways of looking at things. What makes it exciting is that you can’t simply rely on what you say; you have to back it with your choices. I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective into this new chapter and seeing where the game takes me.”

With Virender Sehwag as host, the format will revolve around the contestants navigating games and decisions while attempting to maintain or improve their positions within the hierarchy. As the competition progresses, alliances and power dynamics are expected to evolve, with contestants potentially moving between the Ruler and Worker spaces.

Rise & Fall Season 2 will begin streaming from September 26, with new episodes dropping daily at 12:00 PM IST. The show will be available to watch for free via MX Player on Prime Video across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon Shopping App and Fire TV.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag to make streaming debut as host of Rise and Fall Season 2

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