The casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been a topic of discussion since the release of the film’s first teaser. While some viewers have questioned whether the actor fits the role, others have responded positively to his appearance as the revered mythological character. Amid the ongoing debate, Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, has spoken in support of his co-star and shared his experience of working with him.\

Ravie Dubey defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama casting amid Ramayana debate; says, “Ranbir is simply the best we have, he is a superstar of epic proportions”

In an interview with Variety India, Ravie Dubey praised Ranbir Kapoor’s approach to his work and described him as “simply the best”. Addressing the criticism around Ranbir’s casting as Lord Rama, Ravie said, “I think Ranbir is simply the best we have. He is a superstar of epic proportions, but what has stayed with me even more is the human being and the artiste I have witnessed at close range. The sincerity with which he comes onto a set is unparalleled. His work ethic, etiquette, intensity and preparation; I had heard so much about these things, but I had the privilege of witnessing them firsthand.”

Ravie further spoke about Ranbir’s personality away from his stardom and added, “And alongside all of that is this incredibly grounded, warm and inclusive nature. There is no weight of his stardom in the way he interacts with people. I find that enormously inspiring. It is my great good fortune to be a part of this journey alongside Ranbir, Namit (Malhotra), Nitesh (Tiwari), Yash, Sai Pallavi and every single person associated with Ramayana.”

Ranbir had earlier confirmed that he will be seen in the dual roles of Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in Ramayana. Speaking about playing both characters in an interview with Collider, he said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama. Just to get the opportunity, you know, how I got to play Lord Rama, to also play Lord Parshurama was fantastic.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is based on Valmiki’s ancient Sanskrit epic and follows the life and trials of Lord Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey in his film debut as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash in his Hindi film debut, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

The two-part film is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations and DNEG. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crores, Ramayana is slated to release in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part arriving on Diwali 2027.

Also Read : BREAKING: 4-minute-15-second-long trailer of Ramayana passed by CBFC with a ‘U’ certificate

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