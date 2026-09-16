The Rish-composed track with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa is expected to explore the pain and longing surrounding young love.

Prem Keetanu is gearing up to unveil its next song, with singer B Praak set to lend his voice to the upcoming heartbreak number. Titled ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’, the song will feature Veer Pahariya and is expected to explore the emotional side of love, including pain, longing and vulnerability.

Prem Keetanu: B Praak to lend his voice to new heartbreak song ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’ starring Veer Pahariya

Known for his work on heartbreak tracks including ‘Mann Bharya’, ‘Filhall’, ‘Ranjha’, ‘Qismat’ and ‘Kya Loge Tum’, B Praak will bring his vocals to the musical album of Prem Keetanu. The new track has been composed by The Rish, while the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

The upcoming song follows the release of tracks including ‘Undi Bundi’, ‘Kaho Toh’ and ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’. With seven songs in total, the album brings together several singers, including Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Madhur Sharma, Altamash Faridi, Shashi Suman and Brijesh Shandilya. Rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc are also part of the album.

Talking about ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’, music composer The Rish said, "With ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’, we’re bringing back the nostalgic ‘bhai’ vibe! I can guarantee that a song like this hasn’t been made in a long long time... It will give you a nostalgia of the times when Sajid-Wajid would make heartbreak songs banger melodies. This is a song designed for a hero, and I’m so glad Veer Pahariya is the face of it. Grateful to Veer and Gaurav from Avanika Films for onboarding me and letting me do something so cool and unique...I’m sure the audience is going to have a blast listening to this one!"

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu is produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films and is co-presented with Phars Films in association with Bhavana Studios. The film stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay.

The film follows a group of young characters as they navigate friendship, first love, one-sided love and heartbreak. The upcoming song is expected to add another dimension to the film's exploration of relationships and growing up.

Prem Keetanu is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya offers prayers at Kamakhya temple ahead of Prem Keetanu release

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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