A few days remain before the release of the Ramayana trailer, and excitement is tremendous. Today, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the trailer and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will share interesting information about the same.

BREAKING: 4-minute-15-second-long trailer of Ramayana passed by CBFC with a ‘U’ certificate

The CBFC passed the Ramayana trailer today, July 15, with a ‘U’ certificate. Since the film’s release is more than 3 months away, many would assume that it’ll be a short promo, lasting less than 2 ½ minutes or 3 minutes. However, that’s not the case. The run time of the trailer is a whopping 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

The website of CBFC lists two entries for the Ramayana trailer. One is called 'Trailer - Ramayana 3D' and the other is called 'Theatrical Trailer - Ramayana 3D'. The former is 4 minutes and 15 seconds long, while the duration of the latter is 4 minutes. It now remains to be seen which one drops digitally.

This will be the third asset that would be released by the makers of Ramayana. The introduction asset was unveiled last year on July 3. Earlier this year, on April 2, the makers introduced the teaser called ‘Rama’ on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, focusing on the lead character of Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The 'Rama' asset was 2 minutes and 38 seconds long and also received a 'U' certificate.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It's a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Ramayana distribution rights sold to Karan Johar for Rs. 350 crores – Biggest of all time, defeating King

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