The family dramedy follows a father who travels to Varanasi believing he has little time left, with his estranged son accompanying him on the journey.

The trailer of Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas, has been released, offering a glimpse into a family dramedy centred on the relationship between a father and his son. Starring Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in the titular roles, the film also features Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur in key roles. Om Ka Hari is scheduled to release theatrically on September 18, 2026.

Om Ka Hari Trailer: Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav explore a father-son conflict in Harish Vyas directorial

The story follows Hari Prasad, played by Raghubir Yadav, who becomes convinced after a medical incident that he has only a few days left to live. He decides to spend what he believes could be his final days in Varanasi. His son Om, portrayed by Anshuman Jha, accompanies him despite the complicated equation they share.

The trailer introduces the friction between the father and son as they navigate their journey together. Their contrasting personalities, disagreements and generational differences form the central conflict, while the larger family dynamic brings additional situations into the narrative.

The film also explores the question of mortality and how the possibility of death can alter the way people view their relationships and their lives. What begins as Hari’s attempt to come to terms with what he believes is the end gradually becomes an opportunity for both father and son to confront conversations and emotions that have remained unresolved.

Speaking about playing Hari Prasad, Raghubir Yadav says, “A father and son can disagree about almost everything and still be deeply connected. Hari thinks he is going to Varanasi to prepare for death. What he doesn't realise is that the journey is going to make him look at his life. He is stubborn, opinionated and sometimes completely impossible, but beneath all of that is a father who loves, just doesn't know how to express it. That is where much of the humour and emotion in the film comes from. The relationship is very recognisable because these conflicts exist in nearly every family.”

Anshuman Jha, who plays Om, says, “What makes Om Ka Hari special is that it doesn't romanticise family. Sometimes the person you fight with the most is also the person you love the most. Om is not someone who easily accepts what his father says or does, and that is what makes their relationship complicated. He loves his father, but hasn't seen an example on how to express it. The journey to Varanasi forces them to spend time together in a way they perhaps never have before.”

Soni Razdan, who plays a key role in the film, adds, “Om Ka Hari is that rare film about a dysfunctional family that, despite all the chaos, conflicts and complications, somehow manages to hold itself together. Because sometimes, family doesn’t have to be perfect to work—it just has to be there.”

Director Harish Vyas says, “I have always been fascinated by the different ways we experience love, and especially by the ways we fail to express it. With Om Ka Hari, I wanted to explore the one relationship where saying ‘I love you’ can somehow feel the most difficult — between a father and his son.”

The film’s music brings together voices including legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar, Paresh Pahuja, Raghubir Yadav and others. The soundtrack reportedly explores themes of romance, reflection and spirituality, with Asha Bhosle’s final playback song forming part of the film’s musical offering.

Om Ka Hari also marks the third collaboration between Anshuman Jha and Harish Vyas. The film is set to arrive in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Soni Razdan, Raghubir Yadav starrer Hari-Om gets new title Om Ka Hari after Tips retains title rights; Anshuman Jha reacts

More Pages: Om Ka Hari Box Office Collection

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