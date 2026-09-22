The actress is set to make an appearance at the fashion event in Milan alongside an international line-up of celebrities.

Rashmika Mandanna is set to walk the red carpet at Vogue World in Milan today, where she is expected to join an international line-up of celebrities including Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk. The appearance will bring the actor into the spotlight at one of the fashion events taking place in Milan.

Rashmika Mandanna to join Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk on Vogue World Milan red carpet

According to a source close to the development, Rashmika will be part of the red-carpet line-up alongside several international names. The source said, “Rashmika will be walking the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names, including Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk, today in Milan for one of the biggest fashion event.”

Rashmika has increasingly featured across both the Indian entertainment and fashion spaces, with her work spanning multiple language industries. Her appearance at Vogue World Milan adds another international fashion event to her public engagements and comes as she continues to balance her film commitments with appearances on global platforms.

The actor has also built a presence across Hindi, Telugu and other Indian-language cinema. Her association with fashion events has further brought her into conversations beyond her film releases, with her red-carpet appearances often drawing attention for their styling.

The Milan event will see Rashmika share the red carpet with personalities from Hollywood, music and international fashion. Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Irina Shayk are among the names mentioned in connection with the event, according to the source.

On the work front, Rashmika has several projects lined up across different industries. Her upcoming slate includes Ranabaali, Mysaa, MS Subbalakshmi, Raaka, Animal Park and Pushpa 3. The projects span different genres and languages, continuing her association with both mainstream and large-scale productions.

Her appearance at Vogue World Milan comes amid this busy professional slate and adds an international fashion engagement to her schedule. While details of her red-carpet look are yet to emerge, her participation places her alongside a diverse group of global names expected at the Milan event.

For Rashmika, the Vogue World appearance marks another public engagement outside the conventional film-release cycle, with the actor set to represent Indian cinema at an international fashion platform.

Also Read: Mysaa Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna unveils intense Gond tribal avatar in Rawindra Pulle’s Pan-India action drama

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