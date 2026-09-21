Star Plus is set to introduce its new show ‘Sayoneee’, featuring Rashami Desai in the role of Maya, alongside Janhavi Soni as Saanvi and Gautam Singh Vig as the new saathi in Saanvi’s life. The promos have offered a glimpse into the characters and the changing relationships at the centre of the story. The show also marks Rashami’s return to television, with the actress now speaking about her experience of working with producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

Rashami Desai calls Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey ‘home’ ahead of Sayoneee premiere: “Working with them will be a life-changing moment for me”

Ahead of the premiere, Rashami opened up about her association with the show and shared how her approach towards work has changed over the years. She said that with more experience, she has become more disciplined and focused, while also feeling more confident about the opportunities she takes up.

Rashami Desai shared, “I love my job, I love my journey, and I love when I’m on the set. Of course, I’m more disciplined. I am more focused than before. I feel I have more opportunity to do much, much better because I’m more experienced. And more importantly, whom I’m working with, my director and my producers Sargun and Ravi, I think they are amazing.”

The actress also spoke about the contribution of people working behind the camera and credited the show's creative team for helping bring the story to audiences. She particularly mentioned director Uttam Bhelavat and producers Sargun and Ravi while describing her experience of being part of the project.

She further added, “Sargun and Ravi are doing amazing in television as producers, Uttam Bhelavat is an amazing director. Sometimes we don’t know people who are working behind the camera, but they are the ones who will actually help you to reach out to the right audiences and all. So he is actually a heartbeat of the show, and Sargun and Ravi’s home, you know. So I felt like working with such amazing minds will be a life-changing moment for me. And I said, I’m game for it. It’s the best, I think so. Good, I waited for long, and, you know, it’s good to be honest to your emotions also, kyunki impulsive decisions I have never taken.”

Also Read : Rashami Desai ends 8-year television break with Star Plus’ Sayoneee: “I wasn’t looking for a comeback, I was looking for a purpose”

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