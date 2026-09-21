The ongoing drama around Qazi Touqeer’s prank on Bigg Boss 20 has now drawn reactions from filmmaker and composer Sajid Khan and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan. While Sajid criticised the way Rhiti Tiwari spoke to Qazi following the reveal of his prank, Gauahar praised the contestant for remaining calm during the confrontation.

Bigg Boss 20: Sajid Khan SLAMS Rhiti Tiwari after she calls Qazi Touqeer “fraudster, worst human ever”; Gauahar Khan praises his composure

The controversy began after Salman Khan exposed Qazi’s act during Weekend Ka Vaar. Qazi had reportedly created a fake health-related situation in the house, including claiming that he needed special medicine and earlier telling housemates that he could “see things”. The reveal led to several contestants confronting him over what they considered a breach of trust.

Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, was particularly vocal during the confrontation. She called Qazi a “dhongi baba”, “fraudster”, “shame to mental health patients” and “worst human ever”. When Qazi asked her to stop abusing him, the exchange continued to escalate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeer_official)

Sajid Khan Reacts To Rhiti Tiwari’s Behaviour

Sajid Khan took to social media to share his reaction to the episode. The filmmaker said he watches Bigg Boss partly because his conversations with Salman Khan often revolve around the show. However, he admitted that he did not agree with the manner in which Rhiti addressed Qazi.

“Hi guys, this is Sajid here. I shouldn't be talking about all these things. But yes, of course, I watch Bigg Boss. And I have to watch Bigg Boss. Because when I meet Salman, he asks me something. You know, it becomes a topic. That's why I have to watch it. But yesterday, I didn't watch Bigg Boss this time. But I was watching it yesterday,” Sajid said.

Reacting specifically to the confrontation, he added, “And the way that girl spoke to that boy, Kazi. I mean, I didn't like it. I'm so sorry. You know, it's very bad. I mean, she comes from a very renowned family. And what a prestigious father and name.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid Wajid (@thesajidwajid)

Sajid also said he felt Qazi’s prank had at least provided entertainment to viewers and defended the idea of having contestants who create moments on the reality show.

“And I let by the way, artists cannot embarrass an artist like this. And whatever he was doing, I mean, people were enjoying it. At least, there is someone in Bigg Boss who is entertaining. You know, otherwise, it's like sad,” he said.

Gauahar Khan Praises Qazi For Staying Calm

Gauahar Khan, who won Bigg Boss 7, also came out in support of Qazi following the Weekend Ka Vaar clash. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared two videos praising the way he handled the confrontation.

“Qazi Touqeer, jis beauty se aapne wo cheez handle ki. Kisi ne aapke upar spit kiya, kisi ne aapke upar apashabd bole, kisi ne aapko ‘kaun hai be tu’ pata nahi kya-kya bola. Pata nahi kahan se aaya woh frustration, obviously jealousy se,” Gauahar said.

She further praised Qazi for acknowledging his mistake while maintaining his composure during the confrontation.

“You held your calm, you held your language. You knew that you had made a mistake, but you also knew that it wasn’t such a big mistake. That’s why the confidence you have, I always say that the truth within you shows in your actions,” she added.

The reactions from Sajid and Gauahar have added another layer to the discussion around Qazi’s prank and the confrontation that followed. While Qazi’s decision to fake a health-related issue drew criticism from housemates, the manner in which the contestants addressed him has now become a separate point of discussion around the show.

Also Read: Sofia Hayat calls Salman Khan “hypocritical” over Bigg Boss 20 shirtless moment, recalls body-shaming incident

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