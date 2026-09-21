Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer of Dupahiya Season 2, bringing audiences back to Dhadakpur with another round of chaos, crime and comedy. The second season of the Prime Original series picks up from where the first season ended and introduces a fresh set of troubles for Banwari and his family. The series is set to premiere on October 1, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Dupahiya Season 2 Trailer: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava return as Dhadakpur faces new chaos

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya Season 2 is created and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel LLP. The series has been created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. The new season features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma, with Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) joining the cast.

The trailer returns to Dhadakpur, which was earlier known as India’s only crime-free village. Bhugol may have gained fame, but that comes with its own set of complications, while Banwari and his family find themselves dealing with yet another series of unexpected situations. A new mobile tower on Banwari’s barren land becomes the source of rumours, superstition and confusion. Meanwhile, Roshini is preparing for her SSC examination with Amavas by her side as the characters navigate the hurdles that come their way.

Speaking about the second season, director Sonam Nair said, “Dupahiya holds a special place in my heart, and it has been an exciting journey since we brought the first season to viewers. The love our audiences have shown for season one and the fandom built around it have been incredibly encouraging, and I am confident that season two will be received with the same enthusiasm. Prime Video has always supported creators and their passion for telling fresh, authentic, and distinctive stories, and it's been fulfilling to once again collaborate with this cast and crew, who have truly outdone themselves this time around.”

Gajraj Rao, who returns as Banwari Jha, said, “Dupahiya has been one of my favourite projects. What makes the series special is that while the story is set in a small, rooted village, the characters, their relationships and their everyday struggles feel familiar to everyone, whether you are living in a small city, big metro or outside India. Season two promises more chaos, more surprises and, of course, the same warmth and humour that audiences connected with in the first season. I can't wait for everyone to return to Dhadakpur on October 1, when Dupahiya season two premieres on Prime Video.”

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Renuka Shahane, who plays Pushplata, added, “I had a lovely experience with the first season, so returning to Dupahiya as Pushplata was something I looked forward to. What I enjoy about this series is that it finds humour in the most ordinary moments while keeping its characters grounded and real. Season two raises the stakes with fresh challenges, but the beating heart of Dhadakpur, its people and their madness, remains very much intact.”

Shivani Raghuvanshi, who reprises her role as Roshni, shared, “Returning for season two of Dupahiya has been a very special and different experience for me. I’ve always loved this show, and coming back to familiar sets and familiar faces feels incredibly comforting. The entire team has become such a wonderful part of my journey, and working with them again has been nothing short of fun. What makes this season particularly exciting is that the show explores comedy in such a unique way. The situations, the people and the collaborations make it so much more enjoyable. Every actor brings something different to the table, and working with the director and our lovely producers has been a great experience. Roshni, in particular, is very close to my heart because she is so unlike me. She’s carefree, a little spoilt, impulsive and somehow always finds herself in trouble and somehow manages to take everyone around her into that trouble too! What surprised me most this season was discovering how much more there was to her. I’ve played very different characters so far, and honestly, I didn’t have a real-life reference point for Roshni. So creating her with the help of the writing and my director was a really exciting process. I’ve genuinely had so much fun stepping back into her shoes, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the audience receives her this season.”

Bhuvan Arora, who returns as Amavas, said, “It was lovely to come back to Dupahiya and, of course, to Amavas. There is something endearing about this world and these characters. Season two has the same eccentricity, hilarity and ups and downs that audiences loved in the first season, but the twists this time caught me off guard too. Amavas has also matured in ways I didn't expect, and it was a lot of fun to explore that side. I am excited for audiences to see what he and the rest of Dhadakpur get up to this time!”

Sparsh Shrivastava, who plays Bhugol, said, “Bhugol is different from the roles I have played so far. On the surface, he may seem simple and straightforward, but there is a lot more to him than meets the eye. What I enjoy about playing him is discovering those little nuances and contradictions that make him unpredictable. The new season gave me the opportunity to push those boundaries further, and it has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career.”

With its returning ensemble cast and a new set of comic complications in Dhadakpur, Dupahiya Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 1, 2026.

Also Read: Prime Video announces Season 2 of Hindi original series Dupahiya

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