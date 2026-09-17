The actress revealed she had declined multiple fiction offers before signing the Janhavi Soni and Gautam Singh Vig co-starrer, which premieres on 23 September.

Rashami Desai is returning to television fiction after a gap of close to eight years, headlining Star Plus' upcoming show Sayoneee. The actress, who has remained active in the public eye through reality formats and digital projects, says the long absence from daily soaps was a matter of choice rather than circumstance.

Rashami Desai ends 8-year television break with Star Plus’ Sayoneee: “I wasn’t looking for a comeback, I was looking for a purpose”

According to Desai, scripts did come her way during the interim period, but none of them convinced her enough to commit. She maintains that she was waiting for a story and a character she could connect with, and that the wait ended with Sayoneee and the role of Maya.

Desai, who built her television career on shows like Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak among others, that audiences continue to associate with her, says screen presence alone was never a sufficient reason to sign a project. She describes Maya as a character grounded in reality rather than in imagination, and points to the intent behind the show's narrative as the deciding factor.

Speaking about her return, Rashami Desai shared, "Maya is not just a character or an imagination. She is a very practical character that I am going to play in Sayoneee. And as an actor, I wouldn't deny that I received many offers, but I turned them down because I didn't feel connected to the stories or the characters that were coming my way. Every artist wants to play a character that is beautifully written. I wasn't looking for a comeback on television; I was looking for a purpose. As an artist, we get a number of opportunities, but it's not necessary to just be visible, work and earn money. You should do something that people remember you for, and that's what I am known for. Sayoneee has that spark. I feel the story is bigger than the artists themselves."

Sayoneee also features Janhavi Soni and Gautam Singh Vig in key roles. The show premieres on 23 September at 7:30 PM on Star Plus and will also stream on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Star Plus unveils first promo of Sayoneee starring Rashami Desai and Jahnavi Soni

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