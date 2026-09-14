Ranveer Singh has shared his appreciation for director Karan D Kapadia’s upcoming series Hunkkaar - The Roar after its trailer was released on September 10. The trailer has drawn attention from viewers as well as members of the film industry, with Singh taking to social media to share it on his Instagram Stories.

Ranveer Singh praises Karan D Kapadia’s Hunkkaar – The Roar trailer

Sharing the trailer, Ranveer wrote, “Top notch, my G! @kkapadias Knockout punch @nityamehra19!”

The actor’s post also highlighted his long-standing association with Kapadia. The two have known each other for more than two decades, dating back to their school days. Their professional collaboration, however, came later with the 2014 Do The Rex Durex campaign, which featured Ranveer as its face and was directed by Kapadia.

The advertisement became widely discussed at the time and marked one of Kapadia’s early directorial outings with Ranveer. Their association has since continued to remain a notable connection between the actor and filmmaker.

With Kapadia now directing Hunkkaar - The Roar, Ranveer’s social media post has brought their past collaboration back into focus. His support for the series also adds another link between their early professional work and Kapadia’s current project as a director.

Hunkkaar - The Roar is set to premiere on September 25 on JioHotstar. The series features an ensemble cast including Aneet Padda, Raghubir Yadav, Fatima Shaikh, Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ram Kapoor, among others.

The series is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures. It is a Mangata Films Production and is directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia.

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