Ranveer Singh gives a glimpse of his fitness routine in new shirtless picture; see pic

Ranveer Singh has grabbed attention on social media after sharing a new shirtless picture. The actor posted the photograph on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his fitness routine and toned physique.

Ranveer Singh gives a glimpse of his fitness routine in new shirtless picture; see pic

In the picture, Ranveer is seen posing in what appears to be a gym. He sports a rugged look with his hair swept back and beard on full display. Holding a shaker bottle in his hand, the actor appears to have shared the picture straight from his fitness routine. The photograph has since sparked reactions from fans and followers on social media.

The latest post comes at a busy phase in Ranveer's personal and professional life. The year 2026 has been significant for the actor, with several major developments taking place on both fronts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Professionally, Ranveer has had a successful run with the Dhurandhar franchise. The two films have collectively crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide, with the franchise becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve the milestone. Ranveer's performances in the films have also remained a major talking point, particularly as he portrayed different shades through his characters Hamza and Jaskirat.

Away from films, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone recently welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. The couple, who are already parents to a daughter, have now become parents to two daughters.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has already moved on to his next project. He has begun shooting for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic action thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film also marks Ranveer's debut as a producer, adding another responsibility to his upcoming professional chapter.

With the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, the arrival of his second daughter and his new role as a producer, Ranveer has had plenty happening in 2026. His latest shirtless picture has now added another talking point, as the actor continues to share glimpses of his life and fitness routine with his social media followers.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: CBFC orders 45-50 cuts for Dhurandhar The Revenge’s TV Premiere; U/A 16+ version is 10 minutes shorter

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