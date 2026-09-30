In the first episode of director Rensil D’Silva’s Netflix show Shaque: Don’t Trust Anyone, Tahir Raj Bhasin’s character of Alok appears just like a supportive husband to Parineeti Chopra’s Anvita. However, from second episode onwards, one realizes that his character has different shades and has a lot to do in the larger scheme of things. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tahir threw light on the making of the show, his experience of being a part of a mystery thriller and his career as a whole.

EXCLUSIVE: Tahir Raj Bhasin felt working with Parineeti Chopra in Shaque was “like meeting someone from your college batch”; actor also shares status of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 3

How has the response been so far for Shaque?

I think the response has been incredible. These days, you directly get responses from the audience on social media. We also get responses when we meet people face-to-face. I think these responses are the box office for OTT. For this show, we have got a lot of curiosity, love and excitement. I feel very fortunate and excited because we shot this last year in Chail and Shimla. The show has released after an entire year of post-production.

It is a bit experimental in terms of the way the story is told, different types of characters, there is a little bit of mysticism and surrealism too. The fact that the audience has accepted that means a lot; it’s very fulfilling and validating.

In the first episode, we feel that you are playing just a supportive husband. But from the second episode onwards, we realize that your character is very layered and he has disguised intentions

I read the whole script within one night. In every episode, a character changes his or her shades. I found that very interesting. What he is thinking, doing and saying are three different things. It is always difficult to play a character that knows half the truth. In a way, this character is also entangled in certain circumstances. Some of these are because of his choice while some were outside his control. That is what makes him interesting. He is a part of the situation but, at the same time, he is also helpless. As the story progresses, you realize his part in the entire conspiracy and how circumstances also affected him.

What was the biggest challenge for you while making this show?

I have been watching Rensil D’Silva’s work from my childhood, from Rang De Basanti to Kurbaan. The way he writes ensemble scripts, where every character has an arc, story and a resolution in the end, is something I find very special. When I saw the show, I felt every actor has done a great job. Even if a single character was weak, the story would have gone flat.

The challenge was to ensure that the audience has a doubt about a character being the culprit but they shouldn’t be sure; to keep the mystery alive but not reveal much. We also wanted to ensure that if someone watches it for the second time, it should still be appealing. For that, we also had to perform in a way that repeat audience still finds the performance genuine.

How did you find Parineeti Chopra when you all were not shooting?

The way she is bubbly and warm on screen, she is the same in real life. I am from Delhi and Parineeti is also from north India. The second commonality we have is that our respective first films were produced by the same studio (Yash Raj Films). YRF Talent was also handling both of us for quite some time. So, we used to meet but we never worked together. Working with her was like meeting someone from your college batch.

You have played various characters over the years, whether it’s in films or web shows. What is your selection criteria like?

I believe that an actor is defined by his choices. What matters is that more than money, whether a movie or a show was worth the audience’s time. I give a lot of importance to audience’s expectations. As far as my selection criteria goes, I consider the story, director, the point of view of the story and, lastly, what my character has to do in it. I consider myself fortunate that in last 10 years, I have worked with maestros like the late Pradeep Sarkar, Nitesh Tiwari, who had Chhichhore, Kabir Khan, who made 83, Nandita Das, who made Manto, Milan Luthria, who made Sultan Of Delhi and now Rensil D’Silva.

How challenging it is to say no to a project, especially if it is produced by a reputed production house?

I think it all depends how you say no. If you are saying no through someone else, the person who offered might not like that. Whether a director, writer or producer approaches you, I feel you should give them respect, you should read the material, give them time, understand the project. Maybe if you don’t feel like doing it at that time, tell them politely that at the moment this is not working for me. Those who are experienced individuals realize that everyone has a vision for themselves on what they want to do next. And if it doesn’t fit into that, then honesty is the best thing. One thing I always follow is that I shouldn’t make someone wait. To be respectful and direct is the best way to refuse if you have to.

You got your first big break in Mardaani. How would you describe your journey from then till now?

I feel very grateful and incredibly fortunate because I do not come from any film family. I am a complete outsider. It took me three years to get Mardaani. In those days, I had given around 150-200 auditions for films and ads. It’s an aspiring phase where you have to go through a process. You realize the importance of having work during such times. When I finally got the part, I was very grateful for it. And the journey after that really became how do you now break the mould. Mardaani was an all-out anti-hero. To break out of that anti-hero image and do different parts was a challenge. So, it has been a very conscious effort to try and do strong leads parts in different genres.

You have Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye coming up. Which are your other forthcoming projects for which you are excited?

Right now the only project I can talk about is Pal Bhar Ke Liye. But there are interesting scripts that are coming my way and I am very excited to do them. But I can tell you that two genres that I would really like to explore in the future. One is a detective genre. I have never played a cop or a detective. The other one is an all-out comedy. I think I have always done slightly more serious kind of parts. I look at some point in the future to doing those kind of roles.

What is the status of Season 3 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein?

It’s currently in the writing stage. The makers are very particular about getting the writing of that show right. I am also equally impatient. As and when I hear from the production and from Netflix, I will make sure that Bollywood Hungama gets to know first (smiles).

Also Read: Web Series Review: SHAQUE: TRUST NO ONE works due to mass-appealing treatment and fast paced narrative

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