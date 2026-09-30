Wamiqa Gabbi on playing Jyoti Nikam in Prahaar: “I realised how important a role she has played in Ujjwal sir’s journey”

At the trailer launch of Prahaar, Wamiqa Gabbi spoke about portraying Jyoti Nikam in the film and recalled meeting her before stepping into the role. The actor said her interaction with Jyoti helped her understand the important role she has played in Ujjwal Nikam’s life and journey.

Wamiqa Gabbi on playing Jyoti Nikam in Prahaar: “I realised how important a role she has played in Ujjwal sir’s journey”

Speaking about her meeting with Jyoti, Wamiqa said, “When I met Jyoti ma’am, I realised how important a role she has played in Ujjwal sir’s journey. I was very happy that I got a chance to play this role in the film.”

Wamiqa also addressed Jyoti directly during the trailer launch and spoke about her experience of portraying her on screen.

“Jyoti ma’am, I love you. You are such a strong person, and I am honoured that I got to play you. I am grateful that I got to know you and could show a brief part of your life in the film. I think the way you have handled your life, the way you have taken care of everyone, is commendable. I love you,” she said.

Her comments reflected the approach she took while preparing for the character. While Prahaar centres on Ujjwal Nikam’s journey, Wamiqa’s role as Jyoti offers a glimpse into the personal side of his life and the support surrounding him.

Meeting the real-life Jyoti also gave Wamiqa an opportunity to understand her character beyond the events depicted in the film. Her interaction with Jyoti at the trailer launch further highlighted the connection between the actor and the person she portrays.

Also Read : Wamiqa Gabbi joins Everlite as first national brand ambassador for Senco Gold & Diamonds

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