Randeep Hooda on accepting the National Award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, “I wasn’t just there as Randeep Hooda but as Nyomica’s father”

Actor Randeep Hooda made his National Award win an even more personal milestone. The actor received Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Reflecting on the moment, Randeep revealed that while standing on the stage to receive the prestigious honour, he wasn’t there only as an actor celebrating a career achievement, but also as Nyomica’s father.

Randeep Hooda on accepting the National Award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, “I wasn’t just there as Randeep Hooda but as Nyomica’s father”

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Randeep looked back at the moment he stood waiting to walk up on stage to receive the National Award. He spoke about how, when one is deeply consumed by their work, the focus remains on giving their best from one moment to the next rather than thinking about the rewards. For him, the award became one of those rare moments that made him pause and look back at his journey.

Randeep dedicated the achievement to the many people who worked tirelessly to bring the film alive, as well as to the audience that has supported and loved his work throughout his 25-year journey. Receiving the award from the President of India added to the pride and emotion of the occasion.

“I wasn’t just there as Randeep Hooda but as Nyomica’s father,” said the actor in his Instagram post, which shows just how much the moment meant to him beyond the professional recognition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Randeep also shared that the National Award has encouraged him to do much more, looking at the honour as a great pat on the back after years of dedication to his craft.

Nyomica’s presence has also added a new emotional dimension to what has been a memorable phase for the actor. Randeep’s decision to share this milestone with his daughter and dedicate the moment to her has melted hearts, with many appreciating the warmth and love reflected in his post.

Also Read: Aditya Dhar hopes to return to the National Film Awards with Dhurandhar next year: “Today, it is all about Article 370”

More Pages: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection

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