Aditya Dhar reacts to Dhurandhar questions at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying the focus was on Article 370 and hinting at a return next year.

Aditya Dhar hopes to return to the National Film Awards with Dhurandhar next year: “Today, it is all about Article 370”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar attended the 72nd National Film Awards with wife and actor Yami Gautam, as their 2024 film Article 370 emerged as one of the major winners at the ceremony. The film won Best Feature Film, while Yami was honoured with Best Actress for her performance. Article 370 also won Best Music Direction for Shashwat Sachdev.

Aditya Dhar hopes to return to the National Film Awards with Dhurandhar next year: “Today, it is all about Article 370”

However, when Aditya Dhar was asked about his much-anticipated film Dhurandhar during a red carpet interaction, the filmmaker kept the focus firmly on the film being celebrated that evening.

Aditya Dhar says, “Today, it is all about Article 370”

During the interaction, Aditya Dhar was asked about making what was described as one of the biggest films in the Indian film industry. While the question referred to Dhurandhar, Dhar pointed out that the occasion was about Article 370 and its National Award recognition. “We are here for Article 370, we will discuss Dhurandhar hopefully if we come next year also. But, today, it is all about Article 370,” he said.

The comment comes as Dhurandhar continues to remain a major talking point around Dhar’s upcoming work. Since the current National Film Awards recognise films from the 2024 eligibility cycle, Dhurandhar is not part of this year’s awards. The film could be considered for a future edition, subject to the applicable eligibility rules.

Watch | We will discuss Dhurandhar if we come next year also, but today it's about Article 370: Dhurandhar Maker Aditya Dhar at Ektanagar in Gujarat for National Film Awards with his Actress Wife Yami Gautam pic.twitter.com/AxsgUcaMBV — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 22, 2026

Yami Gautam Dhar calls National Award the “biggest validation”

For Yami Gautam, the evening marked a major milestone as she received her first National Film Award for her performance in Article 370. Speaking about the honour, the actor said, “It feels great. We were just discussing, this is the biggest validation for any artist. I think it is the highest honour presented to you by your country. I don't think I will be able to express right now. I am smiling, but from inside I am feeling like an energy of a newcomer for whom everything is so big, everything is so new and special,” Yami said.

The actor's win came alongside Article 370 being named Best Feature Film and Shashwat Sachdev receiving the award for Best Music Direction.

Article 370’s National Film Awards recognition

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 was among the films recognised at the 72nd National Film Awards. The ceremony was held on September 22, 2026, in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. It marked the first time the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside Delhi.

Also Read: Aditya Dhar teases wife Yami Gautam over Nayyi Navelli poster; says, “So this is what i married into”

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