Taapsee Pannu-led Gandhari appears to have found the kind of audience response that streaming films rarely get to experience. After clocking 5.9 million views in its opening week, the Netflix film jumped to a staggering 9.6 million views in Week 2, a trajectory that has left even its lead actor pleasantly surprised.

EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu BREAKS DOWN Gandhari’s stunning Week 2 jump: “It reaffirms…”

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about the film’s growing audience, Taapsee attributed the unusual second-week surge to the strongest validation a film can receive, audiences connecting with its content. “I don't think there is any points for guessing that this basically shows that the audience has connected to the content of the film,” she said.

According to Taapsee, Gandhari had already opened on a strong note, with its first-week performance putting it ahead of the majority of Netflix original films released in recent years. However, what followed was even more significant. Rather than witnessing the expected drop-off after the first week, the film expanded its audience.

“The opening number itself was ahead of majority of Netflix original films that released this year and previous years, making it one of the biggest opening films of Netflix. But the second week jump clearly has been almost unprecedented,” Taapsee said.

For the actor, the numbers also indicate that the film did not merely benefit from an initial wave of curiosity. Its audience appears to have grown as more viewers discovered and recommended it. “So that kind of reaffirms that the content has connected beyond borders,” she added.

The response is particularly noteworthy because Gandhari is not positioned as a conventional global story. Its emotional core is deeply rooted in its characters and their circumstances. Yet the film’s growing viewership suggests that the central emotions have travelled beyond the audience the makers may have initially expected.

For Taapsee, that second-week jump has therefore become more than another streaming statistic. It is evidence that Gandhari continued to find viewers even after its opening momentum had passed turning audience discovery into one of the film’s biggest success stories.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari jumps to No. 1 globally with 9.6 million Netflix views in week 2

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