Nitesh Tiwari, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil and Ravi Dubey feature in the video discussing the actor’s preparation and the responsibility of portraying the revered figure.

On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the makers of Ramayana have unveiled a new behind-the-scenes glimpse featuring the actor as Lord Rama. The video offers a look at Kapoor’s preparation and transformation for the role, while also featuring director Nitesh Tiwari and several members of the cast discussing the process of bringing the epic to the screen.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama: Ramayana makers unveil BTS glimpse on actor’s birthday

In the BTS video, Nitesh Tiwari speaks about the significance of casting the right actor for a film based on Ramayana, considering the cultural and emotional connection audiences have with the epic. Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama, also discusses approaching the role as a responsibility rather than treating it as another acting assignment.

The glimpse features Arun Govil, who plays Dashrath, Sai Pallavi, who essays Sita, and Ravi Dubey, who portrays Lakshman. The actors discuss the qualities they believe made Kapoor suited to the role. The video also showcases portions of the preparation undertaken by the cast, including their transformations and glimpses from the filming of key sequences.

The BTS asset further highlights the international talent involved in the production. Producer Namit Malhotra has brought together artists and technicians from different parts of the world, including action director Terry Notary. The international action and stunt team has worked with the cast on the physical requirements of the film, including training Ranbir Kapoor for his action sequences.

Sharing the birthday video, the makers wrote, “This is our Rama. Presenting the exclusive behind-the-scenes journey of Ramayana, where Arun Govil, Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey reflect on Rama, his enduring legacy, and the responsibility of bringing him to life. From Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into Rama to the artistry, vision and devotion behind every frame, witness the people and process shaping Ramayana.”

The new glimpse comes amid continued attention around Ramayana, with the makers gradually unveiling material from the two-part project. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is planned as a two-part epic, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution outside India and Dharma Productions distributing it in the Hindi-speaking market.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

Also Read: Ramayana makers unveil new poster featuring Yash as Ravana after special event with MrBeast

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