Saba Pataudi, sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, has opened up about being diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 27. In a conversation with Soha, Saba recalled how she suddenly fainted one day, leading to medical examinations that revealed a condition she had not anticipated. She also spoke about the emotional impact of learning that she would need brain surgery and how the experience changed her outlook.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi recalls diagnosed with a brain tumour at 27; says, “What happened to me came with absolutely no warning”

Recalling the incident, Saba explained that she had not experienced any warning signs before she fainted. Initially, she believed the discomfort was related to her stomach, which she described as a sensitive point for her. “It happened very suddenly. I didn’t have any pre-symptoms or any conditions that I think led up to it. One day, I went out and thought the problem was with my stomach, which has always been a sensitive point for me. I thought I had eaten or drunk something that hadn’t agreed with me. I suddenly fainted,” she recalled.

Saba further explained that she initially thought her blood pressure might be responsible for the episode. However, she soon realised that something was not right. “I could feel myself becoming very uncomfortable, so I turned to a friend and said, ‘I don’t think I’m quite okay. Maybe we should head home.’ We were about to go out, but suddenly everything went blank. When I regained consciousness, I had already fallen on the road, just outside the building.”

According to Saba, it took around 20 to 25 minutes for her to return to normal after the incident. She subsequently underwent an MRI scan, which led to further investigations. While doctors initially suspected a colloid cyst based on the report, she was later diagnosed with a benign tumour.

Describing the diagnosis as unexpected, Saba said, “It was something completely unexpected that happened to me at the age of 27, without any warning.”

The prospect of undergoing brain surgery was difficult for her to process at such a young age. Reflecting on the emotional turmoil, she said, “Your life suddenly goes numb because nothing feels normal after that. One day, you’re fine, and the next day, you’re told that you’re going to have brain surgery. It’s not something as simple as having your appendix removed. It shatters you in a way, but it also empowers you because you have to deal with it.”

Saba also spoke about experiencing emotional changes as she tried to come to terms with the diagnosis. “I realised that I was very emotional. I would suddenly find myself crying without knowing why. You are trying to process news that you never expected to receive. What happened to me came with absolutely no warning,” she added.

She further revealed that the possibility of becoming dependent on others was among her concerns. Recalling her conversation with the doctor during the treatment process, Saba said she wanted to understand whether any additional procedure might be required later.

“I asked the doctor, ‘What would you do if you had to do anything further?’ He said radiation was an option. I asked him, ‘Why don’t we just do everything while I’m here?’ Amma looked at me and said, ‘What’s with her?’ I just wanted to finish it. I didn’t want anything left behind."

Through her account, Saba reflected on the uncertainty she faced after receiving an unexpected diagnosis and the emotional challenges of preparing for brain surgery at 27.

Also Read : Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Soha Ali Khan celebrate Saba Pataudi’s 50th birthday in intimate family bash

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