Ram Kapoor has opened up about his father’s prolonged battle with cancer and the emotional circumstances surrounding his death. The actor revealed that while losing a parent is deeply painful, he experienced a sense of relief after his father passed away because he was no longer suffering.

Ram Kapoor recalls father’s death due to cancer: “I was super thrilled that his pain was over”

Speaking about the difficult period, Ram recalled how distressing it was to watch his father’s health deteriorate. He explained that cancer had caused immense physical and mental suffering, leaving the family to deal with severe pain and hallucinations.

“It was not easy. Cancer is a very bad way to go. It’s a very bad disease. Sometimes he’s in severe pain, sometimes he’s hallucinating, sometimes he’s… So I had to deal with all of that…” he said, in conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit.

The Kasam Se actor said that despite the emotional difficulty, he wanted to ensure that his father retained his dignity during his final days. Ram recalled that his father had lived “like royalty” and that he wanted him to leave the world as a noble.

Remembering the moment of his father’s death, Ram said, “I was super thrilled that his pain was over. So, in that process, I was happy about the death. I was smiling at the death. So, when you start smiling at death, how can you fear it? So, now it’s a joke to me.”

Ram also acknowledged that his decision to stand by his father during his final days came with a personal cost. His choice reportedly created an emotional divide within his family, with his mother and sister not speaking to him for five years.

The actor, however, said he has no regrets about his decision. He believes supporting his father at the end of his life was the right thing to do. Ram also revealed that he had honoured his father’s wishes by keeping the family unaware that his pancreatic cancer had returned and that the treatment was no longer working.

Also Read : Lock Upp: Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13 in boarding school; says, “I became silent and traumatised”

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