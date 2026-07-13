Actor Ram Kapoor made a deeply personal revelation on Lock Upp Season 2, sharing that he was molested at a boarding school when he was 13 years old.

In a deeply emotional and personal moment on the reality series Lock Upp Season 2, actor Ram Kapoor revealed a traumatic incident from his childhood. The actor shared that he was molested at the age of 13 while studying at a boarding school. Kapoor disclosed this hidden chapter of his life during a high-stakes secret-reveal task designed to save contestants from the threat of elimination.

Lock Upp: Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13 in boarding school; says, “I became silent and traumatised”

Prior to this revelation, Kapoor had never spoken publicly about the incident. He revealed, "I was 13 years old when I was molested in school. Till today, only my wife Gautami knows about it. I have never spoken about this publicly."

Recalling the specifics of the event, Kapoor stated that it took place when he was in the eighth standard. He said, “I was molested in the boarding school. I was in my 8th standard. I was around 13 years old. During my school days, at the end of the day, we used to talk and hang out in our dorms on each other's beds. Basically, we used to have a great time."

Kapoor continued, "A 10th standard student, who was on my bed with me, we were having fun and banter. He touched me under the blanket, and there were almost 30-40 children around, so I froze. I could not do anything."

The actor explained the internal conflict he experienced in that moment, struggling to determine how to react to the inappropriate behavior before finally speaking up. Ram said, "He continued to do so, and I did not know how to react. I did not know what to do or not to do. Should I endure it? Should I shout or not? I don't know, but after some time, I told him, 'I do not like it.' He stopped and immediately went away."

Impact and Unexpected Healing

The encounter left a lasting psychological mark on the young Kapoor as he explained, "I became different after that. I became silent and traumatised. After a few weeks, he came to me and apologised. Then, whenever he got a chance, he made sure to tell me that he was extremely sorry."

In a surprising turn of events, Kapoor noted that the individual responsible for the initial distress ultimately played a pivotal role in his emotional recovery. The two eventually developed a meaningful bond. He added, "It's weird, but the person who caused the trauma helped me come out of it, and we became good friends. Actually, credit to him. He put in a lot of effort."

Kapoor reiterated that the burden of this memory was kept entirely away from his immediate family members, including his parents and children.

Reflecting on the emotional weight of revisiting the past, the actor explained that discussing the event revived the old feelings of trauma. However, he emphasized that the subsequent apology allowed him to process the experience without harboring long-term resentment or fear. He said, "I can feel the trauma now since I am talking about it, but I am happy that this incident happened to me. I have no fear of the LGBTQ community at all because of him. Whenever I meet such people—I mean, like Sufi, who is one of them—I feel very close to them."

He further added context regarding the ages of those involved, viewing the situation through a lens of adolescent development rather than malice. "I don't feel any inhibition or fear. I don't feel anything negative for not being able to understand them because of him. He did not commit a mistake. He was curious, and he was feeling hormonal. We were teenagers, man. I was 13, and he was 15."

Kapoor concluded his statement by expressing hope that others would not have to endure similar experiences. "After what he did to me, he tried very hard to help me heal, and he did. I don't wish this to happen to anyone. Please don't get me wrong."

The revelation deeply moved the room, bringing fellow contestants Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala to tears. Show hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh also commended his immense bravery. As a result of successfully completing the task, Kapoor was declared safe from the weekly elimination process. Concurrently, contestant Riyaz Aly was locked out of the show due to receiving fewer audience votes, while Shreya Kalra managed to secure her position for the upcoming week.

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja reveals biggest lesson she learnt during Lock Upp; opens up on health and acting debut with son Yashvardhan Ahuja

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