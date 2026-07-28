The actress reflected on how the setback changed her perspective, teaching her patience and shifting her focus from fitness goals to regaining good health.

Rakul Preet Singh has reached a significant milestone in her fitness journey as she returned to the gym after spending nearly one and a half years recovering from a serious injury. The actress took to social media to share an emotional note, reflecting on the difficult phase that kept her away from a routine that had long been an essential part of her life.

Rakul Preet Singh returns to gym after 18-month injury recovery: “It taught me lessons, it taught me patience”

Opening up about her experience, Rakul revealed that the injury unexpectedly interrupted her daily routine and forced her to pause a lifestyle centered around fitness and self-improvement. She explained that the challenge was much greater than simply staying away from workouts, as the gym had always been a place where she found discipline, mental clarity, and the motivation to become stronger every day.

Sharing her thoughts, she wrote, "Every journey has a chapter that no one plans for. Mine came in the form of an injury," adding that while she was focused on becoming stronger every day, everything suddenly came to a halt because of the setback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Instead of dwelling on what she had lost during the recovery period, Rakul said she gradually changed the way she looked at the situation. She explained that over time, her focus shifted from lifting heavier weights and chasing fitness goals to something much more meaningful—regaining good health and allowing her body the time it needed to heal.

After nearly 18 months of recovery, stepping back into the gym became an emotional moment for the actress. Describing her return, Rakul shared, "Today, walking back into the gym feels like returning home after a long journey." She added that she has come back with a completely different outlook, carrying a renewed mindset and a deeper appreciation for every opportunity to train again.

Concluding her heartfelt note, Rakul emphasized that this phase is not about trying to become the person she was before the injury. Instead, she sees it as the beginning of a new chapter—one built on resilience, gratitude, and stronger mental strength. Her journey stands as a reminder that setbacks can lead to personal growth, and that recovery is as much about mental resilience as it is about physical healing.

Also Read : Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Rakul Preet Singh highlights difference between Bollywood and Tollywood; says, “Bollywood is hit by ‘negative PR’”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.