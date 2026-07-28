Priyanka Chopra has once again given fans a glimpse into her family life by sharing a series of heartwarming moments on social media. The actress, who recently arrived in India from the US, took to Instagram Stories to post an adorable picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, enjoying one of her popular Bollywood songs.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares sweet moment as daughter Malti Marie watches ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’

In the photo, little Malti is seen attentively watching the television as Priyanka's hit dance track ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ plays on the screen. Amused by the unexpected moment, Priyanka captioned the post, “Who would've thought?” She also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas, making the sweet family moment even more special for fans.

Released as part of the 2014 film Gunday, ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ remains one of Priyanka Chopra's most-loved Bollywood songs. The energetic number featured Priyanka alongside Ranveer Singh and was sung by Bappi Lahiri, KK, Neeti Mohan and Vishal Dadlani.

Apart from sharing Malti's adorable television moment, Priyanka also treated followers to another touching family update. The actress posted a picture of her daughter spending quality time with her grandmother, Dr Madhu Chopra. In the image, Dr Madhu Chopra is seen holding Malti's hand as the two take a peaceful walk beside a pool. Dressed in a bright pink top and white trousers, Malti looked cheerful while enjoying the outing with her grandmother. Sharing the special reunion, Priyanka simply wrote, “Reunited... @drmadhukhourichopra.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka is preparing for her return to Indian cinema after a seven-year hiatus with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is scheduled to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

Also Read : Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra’s birthday with romantic Spain video; marks 8 years since proposal with heartfelt post

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