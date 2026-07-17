Rakul Preet Singh shared her views on the ongoing comparison between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry during an interaction at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026. The actor said she believes the Telugu film industry has a stronger culture of mutual support and collaboration, while Bollywood often struggles with what she described as “negative PR.”

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Rakul Preet Singh highlights difference between Bollywood and Tollywood; says, “Bollywood is hit by ‘negative PR’”

Reflecting on her career, Rakul spoke about beginning her acting journey with the Kannada film Gilli before establishing herself in Telugu cinema. She later made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan in 2014. Drawing from her experience across different film industries, the actor said Tollywood has always encouraged artists, filmmakers and producers to stand by one another.

According to Rakul, members of the Telugu film fraternity actively promote each other's films by sharing trailers, attending promotional events and celebrating box office milestones, regardless of competition within the industry. Appreciating this approach, she said, “They support each other's films, trailers and promotional events. They celebrate each other's success without hesitation,” highlighting the sense of unity that she feels defines the Telugu film industry.

While praising Tollywood's collaborative environment, Rakul also addressed what she sees as a challenge within Bollywood. She suggested that insecurity often discourages members of the Hindi film industry from publicly supporting one another. The actor further claimed that instead of encouraging fellow artists' projects, "negative PR" has become increasingly common in Bollywood. She added that adopting a more supportive attitude, similar to that of the Telugu film industry, could help strengthen Bollywood as a whole.

Her comments quickly gained attention on social media, sparking discussions among film enthusiasts. While many users agreed with her observations and appreciated her candid remarks, others debated whether comparing the work cultures of the two industries was entirely appropriate. Several Telugu cinema fans also praised Rakul for acknowledging the industry's supportive environment despite building a successful career in Bollywood.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan. She is also reportedly part of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Although the filmmakers have not officially announced her casting, reports suggest that she is expected to portray Surpanakha in the upcoming mythological epic.

Rakul's remarks have once again brought the conversation around work culture in the Indian film industry into focus, with many discussing whether greater collaboration and mutual encouragement could benefit Bollywood's future growth.

Also Read : Rakul Preet Singh joins #WhatsOnYourPlate challenge, nominates Jackky Bhagnani and Tamannaah Bhatia

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