The makers marked the filmmaker's birthday by unveiling an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of the untitled entertainer slated for an Eid 2027 release.

The makers of SVC63 have added to the growing anticipation surrounding the Salman Khan-starrer by sharing a special behind-the-scenes moment from the film's sets. On the occasion of director Vamshi Paidipally's birthday, the production team unveiled an exclusive BTS still featuring the filmmaker alongside Salman Khan, giving fans a glimpse into the camaraderie shared between the actor and director.

Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally share heartwarming birthday hug in new SVC63 BTS photo; fans cant keep calm

The newly released visual captures Salman Khan warmly embracing Vamshi Paidipally on the sets of the film, offering a candid moment that has quickly caught the attention of fans across social media. The heartfelt gesture has further fuelled excitement for SVC63, which marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and the acclaimed filmmaker.

Along with celebrating Paidipally's birthday, the BTS glimpse also offered audiences a rare look at the director in his element as he oversees the production of one of the most anticipated entertainers currently in development. The image highlights the collaborative atmosphere on set while giving fans a sneak peek into the scale and energy surrounding the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sri Venkateswara Creations (@srivenkateswaracreations)



Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, SVC63 brings together Salman Khan and Nayanthara for the first time on screen. The film has already generated significant buzz ever since it was announced, with fans eager to witness the fresh pairing in what is being described as a grand, larger-than-life commercial entertainer.

While the makers have kept the storyline and character details tightly under wraps, the project is expected to blend high-octane action, emotional drama, and mass entertainment—elements that have become synonymous with both Salman Khan's stardom and Vamshi Paidipally's filmmaking style.

The birthday celebration post has also reignited conversations about the film on social media, with fans expressing excitement over the latest update and eagerly awaiting the release of the first official teaser or look from the project.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, SVC63 is presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore, with Rafi Kazi serving as co-producer. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release during Eid 2027, positioning it as one of the biggest festival releases of the year.

With production progressing steadily and the latest behind-the-scenes glimpse adding to the excitement, audiences will now be looking forward to more updates from the makers as SVC63 moves closer to its highly anticipated release.

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