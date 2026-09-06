Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion files: 7 Looks that showcase her versatile style

Rakul Preet Singh has experimented with a range of fashion styles over the years, moving between contemporary silhouettes, traditional ensembles and statement red-carpet looks. From pre-draped sarees and lehengas to sequined dresses, the actor has explored different approaches to styling.

Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion files: 7 Looks that showcase her versatile style

Here are seven of Rakul Preet Singh’s recent fashion looks that highlight her varied wardrobe choices.

Ivory Indo-Western Look

Rakul opted for a pre-draped ivory saree featuring embellishments and a crystal-and-bead detailed corset-style blouse. She paired the ensemble with a diamond choker, soft smoky eye makeup and a messy updo, keeping the overall look rooted in contemporary Indian fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Crimson Strapless Dress

For another appearance, Rakul chose a strapless crimson peplum dress featuring a plunging neckline, waist bow detailing and structured draping around the hips. She styled the monochromatic outfit with a sleek updo and minimal gold jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Gold and Yellow Traditional Look

Rakul combined a strapless embroidered golden corset with a sunshine-yellow drape for a traditional-inspired ensemble. An ornate choker and warm-toned makeup completed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Slate-Grey Sequined Lehenga

The actor opted for a slate-grey two-piece lehenga covered in sequins, paired with a tasseled pallu. She kept the styling relatively understated with soft waves and a delicate necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Black Sequined Co-ord

Rakul went for an all-black look in a sequined co-ord featuring a one-shoulder cropped top and a high-slit skirt. Slicked-back hair and neutral makeup complemented the darker palette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Metallic and Black Ensemble

Another look saw Rakul pairing a golden metallic lattice corset with a black column skirt featuring a prominent slit. Center-parted hair and soft glam makeup kept the focus on the structured outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Royal Blue Sequined Gown

For a red-carpet appearance, Rakul chose a floor-length royal blue sequined gown with a plunging V-neckline and textured detailing toward the hem. She completed the look with sleek, center-parted hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Across these seven looks, Rakul has experimented with contrasting silhouettes, colours and levels of embellishment, moving from understated jewellery and contemporary sarees to more elaborate ethnicwear and sequined eveningwear.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh says Ramayana script helped her discover new facets of Surpanakha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.