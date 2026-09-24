The actress shared a glimpse from the recording studio as the epic enters another phase of post-production.

The excitement around Namit Malhotra’s ambitious cinematic spectacle Ramayana is building steadily, and Rakul Preet Singh has now given fans another glimpse into the film’s progress. The actress has officially begun dubbing for her role in the highly anticipated epic, sharing a candid behind-the-scenes moment from the dubbing studio on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh begins dubbing for Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer Ramayana; shares BTS glimpse

Rakul took to Instagram to share a selfie from the recording session, sporting dubbing headphones and flashing a cheerful smile. Keeping the update simple, she captioned the picture, “#ramayana dub 😁❤️.” While the post does not reveal anything about her performance, it offers fans a peek at the extensive post-production process underway on the much-awaited project.

Rakul plays Surpanakha in Ramayana, a pivotal character whose presence adds another layer of intrigue to the epic narrative. The actress’ casting has already generated curiosity, particularly given the scale of the film and the ensemble she is sharing screen space with.

Her performance has also received praise from co-star Yash, who plays Ravana. During the film’s promotional interactions, Yash spoke highly of Rakul’s talent and dedication, further adding to the anticipation surrounding her interpretation of Surpanakha.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an impressive ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Rakul.

With Rakul now joining the dubbing process, another piece of the film’s massive post-production puzzle appears to be falling into place. The film has been generating considerable buzz for its scale, visual ambition and star-studded casting, and every new update has continued to fuel curiosity around what the makers are creating.

Ramayana: Part 1 is slated to release during Diwali 2026. With the film now progressing through its final stages, audiences will be watching closely for more glimpses of the characters and world that the makers are bringing to the big screen.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh on the importance of Surpanakha in Ramayana, “There was just so much to explore with this role”

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