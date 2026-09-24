The actress attended the London event in a wine-red embellished gown and shared glimpses from the star-studded evening.

Avneet Kaur poses with Tom Cruise at Digger world premiere in London; says, “Love you so much Tom”

Avneet Kaur added another international red-carpet moment to her growing list of global appearances as she attended the world premiere of Tom Cruise starrer Digger in London on September 23. The actress shared the spotlight with Cruise at the star-studded event, giving fans a glimpse of their latest interaction.

Avneet Kaur poses with Tom Cruise at Digger world premiere in London; says, “Love you so much Tom”

Taking to Instagram after the premiere, Avneet shared pictures from the evening, including a special moment with Cruise. Dressed in a striking wine-red embellished gown featuring full sleeves and delicate lace detailing, the actress posed alongside the Hollywood superstar against the film’s massive orange backdrop.

Sharing the pictures with her followers, Avneet wrote, “At the world premiere of DIGGER with the one and only, my favourite @tomcruise Thank you for inviting me to be a part of such a special night!!! Love you so much Tom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

The latest meeting between Avneet and Cruise comes months after the two crossed paths at the premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Cruise had interacted warmly with the actress at the event and complimented her, calling her “so elegant.” Their latest picture together from the Digger premiere has now given fans another glimpse of their friendly equation.

The London premiere, held at Leicester Square Gardens, was a star-studded affair and also doubled as a Royal Film Performance, with Prince William and Princess Kate among the attendees.

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger stars Tom Cruise alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons. The film has been described as a “comedy of catastrophic proportions” and has generated considerable buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

For Avneet, the appearance adds yet another international red-carpet moment to her public profile. Her latest social media post has also given fans a closer look at her evening at the premiere and her meeting with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Digger is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Photos: Avneet Kaur, Sarah Jane Dias, Kubbra Sait and others snapped at a Halloween party

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