The singer-songwriter has kept the stories behind the new songs under wraps while giving fans several visual clues to decode.

Darshan Raval is set to return with a new musical project. The singer-songwriter has announced his upcoming EP The Everafter, revealing its cover art and four-track lineup on September 24. The project will feature the songs ‘Naal Naal Ve’, ‘Sirf Tum’, ‘Jaadu’, and ‘Karwaan’.

Darshan Raval announces The Everafter EP; reveals 4-song track list and cryptic cover art

While Darshan has not yet revealed the stories or themes behind the individual tracks, the cover artwork appears to offer glimpses into the world he has created for The Everafter. The visual features several objects and words that have already prompted fans to look for possible connections between the four songs.

Among the elements featured in the artwork is an envelope carrying the words “Sirf Tum”, placed alongside a ring next to Darshan. A door, a dog, scattered letters and words including “Love”, “Life”, “You” and “Magic” also form part of the visual. The singer has so far kept the significance of these elements under wraps, leaving the meaning of the clues open to interpretation.

The artwork also appears to connect The Everafter with Darshan’s recently announced Love Letters Tour. A blue letter box and multiple letters feature prominently in the visual, echoing the letter-based imagery associated with the upcoming live chapter of his musical journey.

For now, Darshan has chosen not to disclose how the four songs fit into the larger narrative of the EP. The track titles, however, provide the first concrete details about the project, while the cover art establishes a visual world built around recurring themes of love, life and magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darshan Raval (@darshanravaldz)



With The Everafter, Darshan is introducing listeners to another chapter of his music while leaving the details of the project to unfold gradually. Whether the objects featured in the artwork hold specific meanings for the individual songs or are part of a larger concept remains to be revealed.

The announcement comes as the singer also prepares for his Love Letters Tour, giving fans another upcoming project to look forward to. Further details about the EP, including its release date and the stories behind Naal Naal Ve, Sirf Tum, Jaadu and Karwaan, are awaited.

Also Read: Darshan Raval announces five-city ‘The Love Letters India Tour’, marks first major live return in three years; details inside

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