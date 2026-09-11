Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has stepped into music with her first-ever song, ‘Pablo’. While the track sees the actor addressing criticism directed at her, it was an unexpected appearance by Indian actor Rakhi Sawant that became one of the talking points surrounding the release.

Rakhi Sawant makes surprise appearance in Hania Aamir’s debut song ‘Pablo’

Released on Thursday, ‘Pablo’ marks Hania’s debut as a rapper. The actor has written and composed the song herself, using its lyrics to respond to people who criticise her and question her personality. The track touches upon comments about Hania being “fake” because of her appearance and her decision to remain guarded about certain aspects of her life.

Through the song, Hania tells her critics not to focus on what she does and makes it clear that she intends to live life on her own terms. At one point, she asks those criticising her to take a deep breath and reminds them that everyone is human. She also speaks about people eventually facing the consequences of their actions and asks her detractors to stay within their limits.

The surprise element arrives towards the end of the song, with Rakhi Sawant making a special appearance in the outro. Rakhi delivers a message of support for Hania, complimenting her appearance and encouraging her not to let criticism affect her.

Rakhi said, "Hania, my jaan, don’t get tense. Understand? Don’t take any tension. You’re a hoor (maiden of heaven), there’s divine light on your face. They’re jealous of your beauty.”

Rakhi further refers to Hania as a “lioness” and encourages her to confront her detractors with confidence. “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaa (The one who gets scared is as good as dead)," Rakhi said.

The collaboration soon drew reactions online, with several users calling the pairing unexpected. Rakhi also appeared to enjoy the response, reposting fan reactions to the collaboration on Instagram. She additionally shared a video of herself listening to Hania’s song while getting ready for an event.

Reacting to the collaboration, one fan commented, "Rakhi Sawant Hania Aamir was not on my 2026 Bingo list." Another wrote, "Unexpected collab." A third fan said, "Rakhi saying words that all us Indians want to say to her." Another comment read, "I bet no one was ready for Rakhi Sawant's voice in Hania Aamir's song." One user added, "Rakhi and Hania's collab is actually sounding so good." Another simply reacted, "Crazy stuff."

Also Read : Rakhi Sawant slams Urvashi Rautela over latter’s ‘all natural’ claim: “Humne tumhare purane photos dekhe hain!”

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