The fiery actress has reacted strongly to Rautela claiming that she has never gone under the knife.

Rakhi Sawant has weighed in on Urvashi Rautela’s recent statement about being “all natural,” and in true Rakhi style, she has not held back. During a podcast conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Urvashi spoke about her appearance, prompting Rakhi to respond with a string of bold, unfiltered remarks that quickly grabbed attention online.

Rakhi Sawant slams Urvashi Rautela over latter’s ‘all natural’ claim: “Humne tumhare purane photos dekhe hain!”

Rakhi began by calling out the secrecy around cosmetic enhancements in the entertainment industry. “Bahut saare logon ne apni hatheliyon ki haddiyan tudwa ke kamar patli kar li hai. This is the new style, you know? Yeh log China, Bhutan, Bangkok, America, Canada jaate hain, aur apni kamar ki upar wali do haddiyan todwa ke andar kar lete hain. Yeh style hai aajkal! Log nahi bolte, kyun bolne ka? Unko lagta hai, ‘kyun bolun bhai, meri mast daal-roti chal rahi hai! (Many people get the bones of their palms broken to make their waist thin. This is the new style. They go to China, Bhutan, Bangkok, America, Canada and get the two upper bones of their waist broken and pushed in. It’s a trend today! People don’t talk about it because they think, ‘Why say anything when my life is going well?’!)”

Turning directly to Urvashi’s claim, Rakhi added, “Par kuch log nahi bolte na, phir Urvashi ki tarah sab bolte hain, ‘main toh born, paidaishi aisi hi hoon!’ Urvashi, humne tumhare purane photo dekhe hain behen! Please, sabke purane photo dekho (But some people don’t admit anything, and then like Urvashi, they say, ‘I was born this way!’ Urvashi, we’ve seen your old photos, sister. Please, just look at everyone’s old photos).”

Rakhi didn’t stop there. When reminded about being compared to Urvashi in the past, she unleashed yet another sharp comment. “Aapka kya dimaag ghutne mein hai kya? Aap meri tulna Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton aur Kim Kardashian se karen. Aapko ghisapita bas ek hi naam mil jaata hai (Is your brain in your knees? Compare me with Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. You people always find the same old name).”

Rakhi’s remarks have now sparked new debate across social media, with fans weighing in on the practice of cosmetic procedures, transparency among celebrities, and the long-standing comparisons between actors. As always, Rakhi’s unfiltered commentary has added fuel to the conversation — and ensured that the internet is talking once again.

Also Read: Sohum Shah, Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey bring the madness in ‘Goli Maar Bheje Mein’ song from Crazxy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.