The actor reportedly stepped in to support the athlete after learning about her challenges while preparing to compete internationally.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has sponsored a rifle for Indian shooter Meghana Sajjanar after learning about the athlete’s difficulties in accessing suitable sporting equipment. According to Sajjanar, Khurrana came across an article about her journey and decided to extend support despite not knowing her personally.

Ayushmann Khurrana sponsors rifle for Indian shooter Meghana Sajjanar after reading about her struggle with equipment

Sajjanar, who competes in rifle shooting, was looking to progress to the international level when access to suitable equipment became a challenge. The support from Khurrana enabled her to acquire the equipment she needed for training and competition.

The shooter recently met Khurrana and shared details of their interaction on social media. Recalling how the actor came to her aid, Meghana wrote, “In our sport, precision is everything but so is the gear in your hands. A year ago, I was pushing my limits but hitting a wall without world class equipment. Then, a single news article changed everything. Ayushmann Khurrana read about my journey and stepped in out of nowhere to sponsor my rifle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Sajjanar (@meghana__sajjanar)



“He didn't know me. We had never met. He just wanted to see an Indian athlete win on the global stage. That rifle leveled the playing field for me, allowing me to train without compromise, take on the best in the world, and achieve what I have today. Today, I finally got to meet the man who quietly backed my dreams when I needed it most. No noise, just pure support for Indian sports. Thank you for being in my corner. Jai Hind!,” she added.

In competitive shooting, equipment forms an important part of an athlete’s training and competition setup. For Sajjanar, the rifle sponsorship came as she was working towards competing at the international level.

The gesture also comes amid Khurrana’s broader association with sports-related initiatives. In May 2026, the actor attended Commonwealth Games Day celebrations in Ahmedabad alongside Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi. The event was held as part of the build-up to the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which India is set to host.

Khurrana also participated in a five-kilometre cycling rally at the event and spoke about encouraging a sporting culture among young Indians. Olympians and former Commonwealth Games medallists, including shooters Anjum Moudgil and Ankur Mittal, were also present.

His latest association with Sajjanar comes through a more direct form of support, with the actor sponsoring equipment that the shooter says helped her continue her preparations for international competition.

Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Himesh Reshammiya to launch title track of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari starrer live with 25-piece orchestra on September 20

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.