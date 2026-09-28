Certain dates remain etched in collective memory, and 26/11 is one such date for India. Rajkummar Rao, who portrays public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, recently reflected on the significance of the date in a special video released ahead of the film’s trailer launch.

Rajkummar Rao remembers 26/11 as Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam trailer drops tomorrow

In the video, Rao speaks about how some dates become permanently associated with moments that leave a lasting impact. Referring to 26/11, the actor acknowledges its place in the memory of Indians as the date associated with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The actor plays Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar, a film based on true events. Nikam served as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case and led the prosecution during the trial of terrorist Ajmal Kasab. The film focuses on this chapter of Nikam’s life and brings his work on the high-profile case to the big screen.

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With the trailer scheduled to release tomorrow, the makers are set to offer audiences their first extended glimpse into the film and Rao’s portrayal of the public prosecutor. The project explores the events surrounding the case while focusing on the role played by Nikam during the legal proceedings.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma alongside Rajkummar Rao.

The upcoming film is slated to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026. With the trailer arriving tomorrow, the makers are now set to introduce audiences to the world of Prahaar and its portrayal of a significant chapter connected to the 26/11 case.

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