Ranveer Brar’s Yess Chef! crosses 700K views in 24 hours on YouTube: “I want people to be able to flex their food knowledge”

Chef and entertainer Ranveer Brar’s new YouTube show, Yess Chef!, has crossed 700,000 views within 24 hours of the first episode being released. The show combines food trivia, quick-fire questions, competition and celebrity banter, bringing food knowledge into an entertainment format.

Ranveer Brar’s Yess Chef! crosses 700K views in 24 hours on YouTube: “I want people to be able to flex their food knowledge”

The concept of Yess Chef! revolves around testing how much celebrities know about food, from ingredients and dishes to their stories, history and lesser-known facts. The show aims to make food knowledge more engaging while giving participants a chance to compete and showcase what they know.

Explaining the idea behind the show, Ranveer Brar says, “We brag about our cricket knowledge. We flex our Bollywood knowledge. So why not food? There’s so much about our food, its stories, ingredients, history and quirks, that we should know and be proud of knowing. With Yess Chef!, the idea is to make food knowledge cool, to give it that same bragging value. I want people to be able to flex their food knowledge.”

The first episode featured Zakir Khan and Zeeshan Khan competing against Aparshakti Khurana and Angad Bedi. The episode, described through the phrase “4 bhai, chaaron tabahi,” brought together food-related questions, friendly competition, revelations and confident answers from the participants.

The upcoming episodes will feature several familiar names from the entertainment industry, including Farah Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui, Bharti Singh, Jamie Lever, Kiku Sharda, Gaurav Gera, Viraj Ghelani, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, Mr Faisu, Abhishek Malhan and Rannvijay Singha, among others.

The show is owned and produced by 1947 Productions and Ranveer Brar. Yess Chef! brings together food, pop culture and comedy, with celebrities participating in food-based challenges rather than simply appearing as guests.

New episodes of Yess Chef! are released every Sunday on Ranveer Brar’s YouTube channel. The show’s tagline sums up its premise: “Ab taste nahi. Test hoga.”

Also Read : Soha Ali Khan discusses gender bias in kitchens; Ranveer Brar says, “Cooking is about letting go, not control”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.