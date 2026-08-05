Rajkumar Santoshi says Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 character is the BRAVEST he has ever written: “He is STRONGER than Iron Man, Superman put together!”; assures, “You’ll get so captivated with the film that you’ll FORGET what’s happening around you”

At a group interview, Rajkumar Santoshi raised hopes for his upcoming directorial, Batwara 1947. He promised that Sunny Deol would be seen in his bravest avatar to date and that the film will captivate viewers like never before.

Rajkumar Santoshi says Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 character is the BRAVEST he has ever written: “He is STRONGER than Iron Man, Superman put together!”; assures, “You’ll get so captivated with the film that you’ll FORGET what’s happening around you”

He said, “The film has to be engaging and entertaining for it to work. Hum message dene ke liye film nahin bana rahe hain. The film’s foremost purpose must be to entertain. The story of Batwara 1947 is emotional, and you’ll get so lost in the characters that you won’t realize ki yeh Hindu hai ya Musalman hai. Aap insaan ko dekhte hai. An incident takes place with a human being in the film and how he deals with it forms the crux of the tale.”

He added, “During the partition, it was observed that on one hand, human beings showed great courage and sacrifices. On the other hand, some human beings also indulged in the worst kinds of atrocities. This film throws light on both these aspects. You’ll get so captivated with the story and characters that you’ll forget what’s happening around you. I am not giving any message with this film. I am not a teacher! I am a filmmaker. I want to make a good film which gives a satisfying time to the viewers.”

At another point in the conversation, Rajkumar Santoshi stated, “Main bade-bade action hero ke characters bahut acche se likh deta hoon. I have that confidence, whether it is Ghatak (1996) or Ghayal (1990). But among all the characters I have written, the one Sunny played in Batwara 1947 is the most courageous. Sunny has done full justice to it as well. He is better and stronger than Iron Man and Superman put together! A person can fight another person, or a group of people or an army. But here Sunny is fighting against fanaticism. That’s impossible to do. Achhe-acche khade nahin ho paate. Hil jaate hain! But this man shows that moral courage and physical strength to take them on. Hence, I am deeply connected to this character. Mujhe iss character se mohabbat bhi hai aur sympathy bhi. Very rarely do you come across a character like that.”

Batwara 1947 releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: Preity Zinta reveals Rajkumar Santoshi ‘TORTURED’ her on Day 1 of Batwara 1947: “He made me shoot the MOST difficult scene”; opens up on seeing Sunny Deol ‘LOSING it’ for a scene: “All of us were SHAKING!”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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