Preity Zinta reveals Rajkumar Santoshi ‘TORTURED’ her on Day 1 of Batwara 1947: “He made me shoot the MOST difficult scene”; opens up on seeing Sunny Deol ‘LOSING it’ for a scene: “All of us were SHAKING!”

Batwara 1947 is highly awaited not just because it brings back Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years but also because it serves as the comeback vehicle of Preity Zinta. The actress was her bubbly self during the group interviews held recently in Mumbai. She raised laughs as she spoke about her experience of shooting for the film.

Preity Zinta reveals Rajkumar Santoshi ‘TORTURED’ her on Day 1 of Batwara 1947: “He made me shoot the MOST difficult scene”; opens up on seeing Sunny Deol ‘LOSING it’ for a scene: “All of us were SHAKING!”

Preity Zinta revealed, “I had never worked with him (director Rajkumar Santoshi). I was always excited about working with him and he tortured me on day 1. He shot the most difficult scene on the first day! So, I was just looking at him (Sunny Deol) and I was shaking. I was wondering ‘Abhi main kya karoon?’. He said, ‘Ho jaayega’. He’s so awesome. I have to say and not because he’s sitting here. But he’s a wonderful, big-hearted, kind, decent, good human being to work with. He told me, ‘Don’t worry. He loves retakes! It's okay. Kuch khaayegi?’!”

Preity added, “I assumed he (Rajkumar Santoshi) would shoot some walking scene on the first day. A lot of people do that. But he was like ‘Chalo’! However, it later felt easier. Also, we shot the whole night on the first day. We got off the plane. My bags didn’t come and meanwhile, we did the look test. The next day, we did one or two readings and then we were shooting.”

Batwara 1947 marks Preity Zinta’s fourth film with Sunny Deol after Farz (2001), The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy (2003) and Bhaiaji Superhit (2018). They also worked in Heroes (2008), though they were not paired opposite each other and never shared any scene together.

When asked if she noticed any change while working with the superstar, Preity replied, “Thank God there has been no change in him. He’s still excited to work. He still gets great food! He’s still shaant. The only thing was that I had never done a scene with him where he loses it. And there was this one scene in this film. Before the shot, we were talking and laughing. Suddenly, he went all out during the take. All of us were shaking (laughs).”

Batwara 1947 releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: Sunny Deol and Karan Deol seek blessings at Patna Sahib ahead of Batwara 1947: “Feeling truly blessed”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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