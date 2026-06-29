Rajkumar Hirani reveals how son Vir Hirani landed Pritam and Pedro; says, “Avinash Arun went and saw the play he was doing with Feroz Abbas Khan”

Rajkumar Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani, is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming web series Pritam and Pedro, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun. While this marks his first appearance on screen, Vir has already made a name for himself in theatre with his portrayal of Suresh in Letters of Suresh, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. His performance in the play earned appreciation for its sincerity and emotional depth.

Rajkumar Hirani reveals how son Vir Hirani landed Pritam and Pedro; says, “Avinash Arun went and saw the play he was doing with Feroz Abbas Khan”

Ahead of the show's premiere, Rajkumar Hirani opened up about how Vir secured the role, emphasizing that it was based entirely on merit rather than family connections. According to the filmmaker, Vir underwent auditions and impressed the director before being cast.

Sharing the story behind the casting, Rajkumar Hirani said, “Vir wasn’t even in the series when we started the process. He was studying in London at that time, and I never thought about it. Then we took time to write, and by then he came back and saw that we are hunting for an actor. He didn’t tell me, he went to the office and said you all are looking for an actor, there’s an actor sitting at home. Then I spoke to Vir. I told him he has to meet Avinash since he is directing, if he’s interested. Then Avinash went and saw his play that he was doing with Feroz Abbas Khan. After that, he shot at least 40–50 scenes and showed Avinash, and one day Avinash told me we should take him.”

Pritam and Pedro also stars Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi in leading roles. Helmed by Avinash Arun, the series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking the celebrated filmmaker’s debut in the streaming space. The series is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July 3.

Also Read : Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical Director Feroz Abbas Khan on Vir Hirani’s Pritam And Pedro: “He is going to go much beyond that, he’s here for a long haul”

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