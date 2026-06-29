Actor-comedian Vir Das has strongly refuted a recent claim made by journalist Simi Chandoke regarding an alleged incident during the filming of Revolver Rani. Chandoke had claimed on Siddharth Kannan's podcast that Kangana Ranaut continued kissing Vir Das even after a scene had ended, allegedly leaving him with an injured lip.

Vir Das calls Revolver Rani kissing scene allegation “pure fiction”; Kangana Ranaut REACTS: “How random”

The allegation quickly gained attention online. However, both Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut have now publicly dismissed the claim, with the actor calling the story "pure fiction" and the actress describing it as "random."

What was the claim?

During her appearance on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Simi Chandoke recalled an incident from the shoot of Revolver Rani. According to Chandoke, "When she was shooting, Vir Das ko apne podcast pe laaiye. Shayad woh ro padega, thinking of that traumatic time he went through. When she was shooting for Revolver Rani, the scene required her to kiss him deeply. Woh bhul gayi. Scene khatam ho gaya, continued... Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko."

Vir Das, Kangana Ranaut reject the allegation

Soon after the clip began circulating on social media, Vir Das addressed the claim on X (formerly Twitter), making it clear that the alleged incident never took place. He wrote, "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy 😊 but on set…no problems at all."

A few hours after Vir Das' clarification, Kangana Ranaut reshared his post and also rejected the allegation.

She wrote, "Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random 😂"

Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade.

How random 😂 https://t.co/UhhBxA1Gk8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 28, 2026

Her response echoed Vir Das' denial and dismissed the story as baseless.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams Vir Das for his ‘Two Indias’ video; calls it ‘soft terrorism’

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