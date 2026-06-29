Actor Saif Ali Khan has spoken about his upcoming film Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, which reunites him with Akshay Kumar after 18 years. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Saif Ali Khan on reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, “This is a darker, more dramatic equation”

Discussing his dynamic with Akshay Kumar, Saif said, “I love Akshay. He’s like an elder brother to me. We have seen each other before. We go all the way back. There’s a special respect for someone who has served as long as he has. We have just gone through so much together. We have always had great chemistry.”

Saif also revealed that despite the film’s intense tone, the two actors continued their playful rapport on set. He said, “Priyan sir gets a bit dismissive of us. He says, ‘You’re behaving like naughty children.’ Akshay says, ‘He brings that out in me.’ I tell him, ‘You bring that out in me.’ We’ve been talking rubbish ever since we met on the set. When we’re alone, we’re a bit more mature. But together…”

On the shift in tone from their earlier collaborations, Saif said, “This film doesn’t rely on that comedic chemistry, which is also good because I think that has had its time. This is a darker, more dramatic equation. It’s not all masti and banter. It’s quite a different space.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, who is known for crafting films across genres with equal finesse, Haiwaan is expected to blend psychological tension with edge-of-the-seat drama. A KVN Productions and Thespian Films production, Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The thriller is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan locks September 11, 2026 release date

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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