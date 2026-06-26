Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, is all set to make his acting debut with Pritam and Pedro, a series backed by the acclaimed filmmaker. While audiences eagerly await his on-screen debut, Vir has already made a mark in theatre. His performance as Suresh in the play Letters of Suresh, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, earned appreciation for its sincerity and depth.

Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical Director Feroz Abbas Khan on Vir Hirani’s Pritam And Pedro: “He is going to go much beyond that, he’s here for a long haul”

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Feroz Abbas Khan recalled noticing Vir's acting talent when he first met him and praised his dedication and hard work. He also revealed that he is yet to watch Pritam And Pedro but expressed confidence in Vir's future, saying he believes the young actor is here to stay and will go much beyond his debut.

Recalling his first impression of Vir Hirani and what convinced him to cast the young actor in Letters of Suresh, Feroz Abbas Khan spoke about Vir's humility, discipline and dedication to the craft. He shared, “When I first met Vir and he came and talked to me, something told me he’s an actor. He’s very understated, he’s not loud and doesn’t go announce himself, he just approaches you and the boy had so much culture. At the same time, I get this sense that tells me this is an actor. So, when I was going to cast for Suresh, he was one of the first persons that came to my mind. He’s not like one of those privileged kids or somebody who just wants to say if I don’t do anything let me become an actor. He’s actually a hard working professional. He has been trained to be a professional actor. So, I saw that, every time you work with him, you come back you only see growth; you don’t see stagnation. “

Further applauding Vir's commitment and potential, Khan said the actor never settled for mediocrity and constantly strived to improve with every performance. He shared, “He’s not one of those actors who believes I have achieved. He goes back him believing I need to improve tomorrow. So, that’s a quality I like about him and he never gave up even when I was pushing him. He's not one of those actors I see as a one trick pony. He's somebody who's here for a long haul. He plays Suresh in the Letters of Suresh and carries weight of the play on his shoulder. Of all the actors I see in recent times, I'm really very excited. Huge credit goes to his family for the kind of person he is. He is young, modern, independent yet extremely respectful.”

When the interviewer asked whether he had watched any of Vir Hirani's Pritam And Pedro, he admitted that he hadn't seen it yet but was full of praise for his potential. He said, “I haven't seen anything as yet but I'm planning to do one of these days. I'd like to see it but he is going to go much beyond that and have to get used to the fact that Vir is going to be here for a long time.”

Vir Hirani will be starring in Pritam And Pedro, which also stars Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. It is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun. The series is created and produced by Hirani, bringing his signature storytelling to the digital space for the first time. Pritam And Pedro premieres on JioHotstar on July 3.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi teasing Rajkumar Hirani over son Vir Hirani’s acting debut with Pritam Aur Pedro will leave you in splits; watch

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