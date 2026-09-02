The filmmaker reveals that the story is currently being developed and explains how the sequel idea came together organically.

Rajkumar Hirani has offered a major update on one of the most awaited potential sequels in Hindi cinema. The filmmaker recently spoke to ANI about 3 Idiots 2, revealing that the story for the follow-up is currently being written. More importantly, Hirani confirmed that the much-loved original cast of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan will return for the sequel.

Rajkumar Hirani reveals casting for 3 Idiots 2 ‘will be the same’ with Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi

Speaking about the progress of the film, Hirani said, “Kahani likhi jaa rahi hai (The story is being written), we are still writing. Once it reaches the right point, then we will talk about it. Abhi toh (Right now) we are still writing. Casting will be the same.”

Hirani also revealed that the story was not originally conceived as a sequel to 3 Idiots. According to the filmmaker, the idea emerged while he and his team were working on another story. He explained, “Abhi jo likh raha hoon voh bhi nahi socha ki sequel ke hisaab se likh raha hoon. Hum koi aur kahani likh rahe the phir aisa laga ki jo likh di hai voh iss second part par fit ho jayegi (Even the story I am writing right now was not being written with the intention of making a sequel. We were writing another story and then felt that what we had written could fit into this second part).”

Drawing a parallel with the Munna Bhai franchise, Hirani said that the sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. also came together without an initial intention to make another film. “Munna Bhai ka bhi jab sequel banaya tha, voh koi intention nahi tha banaen ka. Agar aap uss waqt ko yaad kare toh uss time par belief was that sequels don’t work. Pehle jitne sequels bane the kabhi nahi chale (When we made the sequel to Munna Bhai, there was no intention to make one. If you remember that time, the belief was that sequels did not work because the earlier sequels that had been made had never succeeded),” he added.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon, with its characters, dialogues and themes continuing to remain popular years later. The film also made a significant impact internationally and became one of the most widely recognised Hindi films in overseas markets, particularly in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

With Hirani now working on the story and the original cast expected to reunite, 3 Idiots 2 has already become one of the most anticipated projects for fans of the franchise.

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films says 3 Idiots is not re-releasing on September 4

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