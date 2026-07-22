Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films has said that their iconic 2009 film 3 Idiots will not be re-released in cinemas on September 4. The production house issued a statement on its social media handles, clarifying that the same.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films says 3 Idiots is not re-releasing on September 4

The official statement read, “With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect. We request members of the media and fans to rely solely on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ verified channels. We urge media publications to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information.”

The clarification comes after speculation surrounding a possible theatrical re-release of 3 Idiots gained traction across media reports and social media platforms.

Released in 2009 and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. The coming-of-age comedy-drama went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of its time and continues to enjoy immense popularity among audiences. The film went onto become the first one in Hindi to surpass not just Rs. 150 crores but also Rs. 200 crores. Its final tally stood at a staggering Rs. 202.95 crores.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s 10-year-old video proves his stand on Sonam Wangchuk hasn’t changed; superstar had then said, “3 Idiots is based on Five Point Someone, not on any real-life person”

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