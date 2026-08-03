Kangana Ranaut admits she wants to become a “defined and awakened Hindu,” as she calls out “double-minded thinking”: “Constitution gives you freedom”

Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself at the centre of a social media debate after sharing a video in which she expresses her views on identity, religion and ideology. In the video, Kangana spoke about what she described as the different standards applied to Hindu women in the film industry and questioned why adopting a stronger Hindu identity often attracts criticism.

Kangana Ranaut admits she wants to become a “defined and awakened Hindu,” as she calls out “double-minded thinking”: “Constitution gives you freedom”

The actor shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, "Aaj aapke saath vichar nahi ek feeling share kar rahi hoon. Aap bhi apni feelings batana."

Kangana Ranaut speaks about ideology and identity

At the beginning of the video, Kangana said she decided to share her thoughts despite being on her way to Parliament. Reflecting on her experiences in the film industry, she said she had known many Hindu women in Bollywood who, according to her, were initially neutral when it came to politics and religion.

Kangana alleged that some of these actresses later adopted what she described as leftist views after interacting with "Islamists." She added that while everyone has the constitutional right to choose their own religion or ideology, she believes Hindu women should enjoy the same freedom without facing criticism.

Kangana Ranaut says she wants to become a “defined and awakened Hindu”

During the video, Kangana spoke about her own ideological journey. She said she was once a "moderate Hindu" but now wishes to become what she called a "defined and awakened Hindu."

She also said she wants to become a "Sanghi" and expressed admiration for the ideology of the BJP and RSS. According to Kangana, choosing such an identity should not invite questions or judgment. She argued that if people are free to adopt other ideologies or beliefs, Hindu women should also be able to embrace their faith without being stereotyped or criticised openly.

Kangana further said that Hindu women are often reminded of their past choices whenever they speak about religion or politics. She questioned what she called this "double-minded thinking" and asked why the same freedom of ideological expression is not extended to them.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut issues fresh clarification over film roles after reacting to Gen-Z protest remarks on social media

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