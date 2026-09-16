Rabya Khan, the mother of the late actress Jiah Khan, has issued her first public response after actor Sooraj Pancholi’s name appeared in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) First Information Report (FIR) regarding celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death. Expressing deep concern over the handling of the investigation, Rabya drew sharp parallels between the ongoing developments and her late daughter’s legal journey, questioning the potential loss or destruction of critical forensic material.

Rabya Khan draws parallels between Jiah Khan and Disha Salian cases after CBI FIR names Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty and others: “This must alarm everyone”

Taking to social media without naming specific individuals, Rabya voiced her apprehension regarding the resurgence of familiar names after several years. “When I hear that the same name has surfaced in another young Disha Salian murder six years ago, it deeply saddens me and this must alarm everyone,” she wrote.

Concerns over evidence destruction and investigation handicaps

Highlighting the pivotal role of forensic integrity, Rabya stressed that once vital evidence is compromised, establishing the facts becomes extremely difficult for both investigative agencies and affected families. She claimed personal insight into how evidence can be manipulated, stating she knows what happens when crucial material is “destroyed” or replaced in a way that can “fool victims”.

She also cited what she called “serious discrepancies” previously noted by the High Court regarding the initial probe into Disha Salian's death. Rabya argued that conducting a fresh inquiry years after an event poses severe challenges if foundational proof is no longer intact.

“No wonder they have specifically said no one is accused without evidence. But when crucial evidence has already been destroyed or lost, a fresh investigation will face an enormous handicap,” she noted.

Rabya further compared the framing of the investigation to her daughter's case. She observed that while Jiah's death was ruled as an "abetment to suicide", there were serious questions over whether the alleged act of "abetting" was thoroughly examined. She claimed a similar pattern is currently unfolding in Disha’s case.

Jiah Khan’s mother says, "System repeatedly fails to protect evidence"

In her statement, Rabya expressed worry that a lack of concrete forensic proof could ultimately result in an incomplete judicial process or lead to acquittals. “High Court order will give these accused acquittal due to no evidence,” she warned, questioning why evidence capable of uncovering the truth is allegedly not preserved, leaving grieving families “searching for answers”.

She went on to question institutional protocols surrounding high-profile cases, writing, “Think why the system repeatedly fails to protect the evidence that could establish the truth.” Reiterating her demand for transparency and justice, she concluded, “The people are not foolish, it’s different perception created to hide truth when the system tries to protect them,” adding firmly that “Disha deserves the truth, just as Jiah did.”

Background on Jiah Khan’s Case

Jiah Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in Nishabd (2007) alongside Amitabh Bachchan and later featured in hit films like Ghajini and Housefull, was found dead at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013, at the age of 25. Her death was initially investigated as a suicide, and her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetment to suicide. Following a long trial, a Special CBI Court acquitted Pancholi in April 2023, citing a lack of concrete evidence. Rabya Khan has consistently rejected the suicide ruling, maintaining that her daughter was murdered.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi DENIES link to Disha Salian death case after CBI FIR names him alongside Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty: “Very unfair and extremely upsetting”

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