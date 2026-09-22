Meghna Gulzar compares patriotism in Raazi and Dhurandhar, saying the characters in her film are not any less patriotic despite their different journeys.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has opened up about how films portray patriotism differently, comparing her 2018 directorial Raazi with the more action-driven Dhurandhar. According to Meghna, the difference lies in the stories being told rather than the level of patriotism displayed by their characters.

“Raazi characters aren’t any less patriotic than Dhurandhar’s,” says Meghna Gulzar; explains the difference

The filmmaker discussed the subject during her appearance on the podcast Learn By KK Create. Asked about Dhurandhar and whether her approach to patriotism differs from that seen in other films, Meghna said that the characters in Raazi are not less patriotic simply because their patriotism is expressed differently on screen.

“The difference is in the story. I don't think Raazi's characters aren't any less patriotic than Dhurandhar's characters. It is their actions because of the way the story is. That is how they are depicted. One does not have to be right, and the other has to be wrong. Patriotism and prayers don't need volume. And they aren't expressed in one particular way. Every individual has their own way of expression,” she said.

Meghna Gulzar on patriotism and moral choices in Raazi

Released in 2018, Raazi starred Alia Bhatt as Sehmat, a young Indian woman who is recruited as an undercover operative and sent to Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film explores her mission through personal relationships, sacrifice and the moral consequences of her actions.

For Meghna, the character's patriotism does not necessarily translate into an absence of moral conflict. When asked whether there was a limit to the kind of patriotism she would portray on screen, she said the character's own boundaries were what mattered. “There is no limit. If the character does not have a limit, how will I have a limit? And there was no limit of Raazi's character's patriotism. She had a limit when it came to her moral compass,” Meghna said.

On the professional front, Meghna Gulzar is currently gearing up for her latest directorial, Daayra, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Meghna Gulzar gave me a character that had real weight; sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor was an experience,” says Upendra Chauhan on Daayra

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