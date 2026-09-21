The superstar's visit to the iconic Ganpati pandal amid heavy security sets social media abuzz ahead of King's release later this year.

Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri and Suhana; fans go wild over family’s ethnic look

Shah Rukh Khan made a much-talked-about appearance at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday evening, arriving to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. The visit, which saw the actor accompanied by tight security, quickly became a talking point on social media as photos and videos from the outing began circulating widely.

Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri and Suhana; fans go wild over family’s ethnic look

For the visit, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a blue kurta, keeping his look simple yet festive. Gauri Khan complemented the occasion in a yellow ethnic ensemble, while Suhana Khan stood out in an emerald green traditional attire. The family's appearance at one of Mumbai's most visited Ganpati pandals drew considerable attention from fans and onlookers alike, with the visit dominating conversations online through the evening.

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On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for one of his biggest upcoming releases, King, which holds significance on multiple fronts. The film will mark his return to theatrical screens after Dunki, as well as his reunion with director Siddharth Anand, with whom he previously delivered the blockbuster Pathaan.

King is also notable for being Shah Rukh Khan's first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan, marking her theatrical debut as well. The film features an extensive ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal, among several others.

With anticipation already building around the father-daughter pairing on screen, King is slated to release in theatres on December 24 this year, positioning it as one of the most awaited releases of the year-end period.

As fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses of the film, Shah Rukh Khan's recent public appearances, including this Ganpati pandal visit, continue to keep him in the spotlight ahead of the film's release.

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