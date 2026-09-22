Drishyam The Conclusion has been in the news even before it went on floors, especially after Akshaye Khanna walked out of the film at the last minute. Jaideep Ahlawat then stepped in, giving the makers much-needed relief. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Abhishek Pathak, who is also one of the film’s writers and producers, opened up about the unexpected casting change and how it impacted the film.

EXCLUSIVE: The INSIDE STORY of Drishyam The Conclusion’s Akshaye Khanna-Jaideep Ahlawat casting change; Abhishek Pathak reveals, “Jaideep came in JUST a week before shoot; we REWROTE the entire screenplay at last minute”

When asked whether it was a challenge to get the dates of Jaideep Ahlawat at the eleventh hour, Abhishek Pathak confessed, “Yes, it was. We were just a week or 10 days away from my first schedule, which I was shooting in Mumbai. The set was ready. We had to take a call and change the character completely. So, we have not just changed the casting but also the character. I was not comfortable with the same character being played by a different actor. Hence, I rewrote the entire screenplay.”

He continued, “While writing, I realized that Jaideep would be apt. I had to write something very interesting for him. He shouldn’t get the feeling that he had seen it already in Drishyam 2 (2022) when it came to his scenes. Hence, unka character bahut interesting tareeke se likha aur bahut jaldi likha humne. Sometimes, when you do this kind of stuff under pressure, the result comes out very nicely!”

Abhishek Pathak further said, “As for date management, yes, it was a little chaotic. But I think when an actor really wants to do a film and loves the character, things do work out. Jaideep was also very accommodating; he sat down and figured out the dates. There were a few schedules that we did earlier than planned, and we had to make some adjustments for the later schedules as well. But all of it was managed really well, and thanks to Jaideep for sorting things out for us at the last minute.”

The scenes featuring Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat in the trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion have especially been loved. Abhishek Pathak saw it as a case of ‘whatever happens, happens for the best’. He said, “Kuch alag hota hai toh maza aa jaata hai. You can’t keep watching the same character. Once you have a new character, you have new ground to play on. That was exciting for us because we had to write his part differently. What you have seen in the trailer is just a very brief glimpse of what he’s going to do in the film.”

Another welcome addition to the franchise is Prakash Raj. The last time he shared screen space with Ajay Devgn was in Singham (2011), where his portrayal of Jaykant Shikre and his face-off with Ajay’s Bajirao Singham took the country by storm. So, what can audiences expect from the two actors together in Drishyam The Conclusion?

Abhishek Pathak replied, “You’ll know once you see the film what he brings to the table in the story (smiles). But definitely, he, too, has an interesting role. We never thought of the Singham vs Jaikant Shikre combination. But yes, there’s a certain nuance and suave which I wanted in the character. Prakash sir has that personality; he plays an elegant lawyer who’s quite big in the legal circles. He became the apt choice.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Pathak explains why Drishyam 3 was retitled Drishyam The Conclusion; reveals, “Mohanlal called Ajay Devgn after trailer launch. He REALLY liked the trailer. We’ll screen the film for him soon…”

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