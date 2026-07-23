R Madhavan speaks out on paper leak protests, appeals for justice and systemic reforms: “It can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams”

R Madhavan has voiced his support for the nationwide student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities. His statement came shortly after a photograph from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) gained widespread attention online. The image showed the door outside the FTII chairman's office covered with a "Gayab" meme alongside a poster reading "NEET for Sale," as students questioned the chairman's silence over the ongoing protests.

R Madhavan speaks out on paper leak protests, appeals for justice and systemic reforms: “It can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams”

Reacting to the issue, Madhavan expressed concern over the disappointment and frustration being experienced by students and parents across the country. Sharing his thoughts on social media, he wrote, “As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India's youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today.”

The actor emphasized that public trust in the education system depends on fairness and transparency. “An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families, especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Calling for strict action against those responsible, Madhavan urged authorities to ensure justice is delivered without delay. “I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively. Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again,” he stated.

He also expressed confidence that the government would take corrective measures to strengthen the examination system. "Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come," he wrote.

Addressing students directly, Madhavan encouraged them not to lose hope despite the current challenges. "Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future," he said.

While appreciating those demanding reforms through peaceful means, the actor also cautioned against attempts to divert the movement from its original purpose. "I admire the grit and determination of those who are peacefully asking for meaningful reforms. At the same time, I would urge everyone to remain vigilant against vested interests that may attempt to hijack your cause and divert it from its true purpose," he added.

Madhavan joins several film personalities who have spoken in support of the students. Earlier, Salman Khan described paper leaks as a "very serious issue" and urged that the movement should not be "hijacked politically." Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and Riteish Deshmukh have also extended their support to the students in recent days.

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