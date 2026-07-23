Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently revisited the memories that first shaped her love for cinema. In a candid conversation with Variety India, the acclaimed actor opened up about her earliest theatre experience, recalling how watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! as a child left her mesmerized. She also shared how Mohra became another unforgettable part of her growing-up years, with her parents still teasing her about recreating its iconic dance moves.

Parvathy Thiruvothu recalls how Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! sparked her love for cinema: “There wasn’t much money to go to theatres”

Recalling her first experience of watching a film in theatres, Parvathy said, “My first theatre experience of watching a movie was Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!. I was living in Noida with my parents. There wasn't much money to like go to theatres and watch movies a lot. We had like an Onida TV, a very tiny one; I remember that very clearly. And the song used to... there was ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’. There were some 17 songs, which I didn't understand anything when I was that age and I was like just mesmerized... Watching that beautiful green on Madhuri Dixit and the way she was dancing. I was like, ‘What?’”

She further revealed that another film from the same era became deeply etched in her childhood memories. “And then, of course, Mohra. I mean, that theatre experience is tattooed in my brain. I remember standing in front of the TV, watching songs like ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from Mohra and ‘Hum Dono Hai Alag Alag’ featuring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar (from Main Khiladi Tu Anari), and trying to imitate their dance moves. That's a core memory for my parents. They bring it up every other time. They're like, ‘Oh, that's when it started’. That's my origin story as an actor, according to them. The imprint.”

Parvathy's nostalgic recollections offered a heartwarming glimpse into the childhood moments that unknowingly sparked her journey as an actor. On the work front, Parvathy will next be seen in Storm, an upcoming Amazon Original series backed by Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films.

Also Read: Parvathy Thiruvothu extends support to Sonam Wangchuk amid protest row; says “We will never let OUR India be run by crooks and liars”

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